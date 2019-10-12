Newtown’s Miles Ricks runs the ball against Shelton at Finn Stadium, Shelton on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Newtown’s Miles Ricks runs the ball against Shelton at Finn Stadium, Shelton on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close No. 5 Newtown tops No. 10 Shelton 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — They were two heavyweight teams throwing punches back and forth in the second half, until Newtown’s defense blocked a couple from Shelton.

Two big stops let the No. 5 Nighthawks take control and remain unbeaten, beating No. 10 Shelton 34-24 Friday night at Finn Stadium.

Newtown stopped the Gaels on fourth-and-1 near midfield after tying the game, and Jared Dunn caught a 35-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.

Then James Knox forced a fumble on third-and-long, giving Newtown the ball back on the Shelton 5. Devin O’Connell’s field goal made it a 10-point game.

Newtown is 5-0 after sweeping through Fairfield Prep, West Haven and the Gaels in the SCC portion of their state scheduling alliance slate.

Shelton (3-2) has lost back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 4-11, 2016, against Fairfield Prep and West Haven.

Both teams have next week off.

Jeff Garrity ran for a touchdown to put it away late; he’d caught a touchdown pass earlier.

Tyler Pjatak ran for two scores for the Gaels, and Chris Thompson returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter after O’Connell’s first field goal put the Nighthawks up 3-0.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Lombardo threw for two touchdowns and picked up some big gains on the ground, too.





mfornabaio





@ctpost.com;





@fornabaioctp





NEWTOWN 34, SHELTON 24

NEWTOWN 3 7 7 17—34

SHELTON 7 7 3 7—24

N—Devin O’Connell 24 FG

S—Chris Thompson 74 kickoff return (Cristiano Rosa kick)

N—C.J. Cuomo 41 pass from Brandon Lombardo (O’Connell kick)

S—Tyler Pjatak 4 run (Rosa kick)

S—Rosa 23 FG

N—Jeff Garrity 5 pass from Jack Street (O’Connell kick)

N—Jared Dunn 35 pass from Lombardo (O’Connell kick)

N—O’Connell 22 FG

N—Garrity 3 run (O’Connell kick)

S—Pjatak 5 run (Rosa kick)

Records: Newtown 5-0; Shelton 3-2