No. 5 Newtown tops No. 10 Shelton

SHELTON — They were two heavyweight teams throwing punches back and forth in the second half, until Newtown’s defense blocked a couple from Shelton.
Two big stops let the No. 5 Nighthawks take control and remain unbeaten, beating No. 10 Shelton 34-24 Friday night at Finn Stadium.
Newtown stopped the Gaels on fourth-and-1 near midfield after tying the game, and Jared Dunn caught a 35-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
Then James Knox forced a fumble on third-and-long, giving Newtown the ball back on the Shelton 5. Devin O’Connell’s field goal made it a 10-point game.
Newtown is 5-0 after sweeping through Fairfield Prep, West Haven and the Gaels in the SCC portion of their state scheduling alliance slate.
Shelton (3-2) has lost back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 4-11, 2016, against Fairfield Prep and West Haven.
Both teams have next week off.
Jeff Garrity ran for a touchdown to put it away late; he’d caught a touchdown pass earlier.
Tyler Pjatak ran for two scores for the Gaels, and Chris Thompson returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter after O’Connell’s first field goal put the Nighthawks up 3-0.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Brandon Lombardo threw for two touchdowns and picked up some big gains on the ground, too.
NEWTOWN 34, SHELTON 24
NEWTOWN 3 7 7 17—34
SHELTON 7 7 3 7—24
N—Devin O’Connell 24 FG
S—Chris Thompson 74 kickoff return (Cristiano Rosa kick)
N—C.J. Cuomo 41 pass from Brandon Lombardo (O’Connell kick)
S—Tyler Pjatak 4 run (Rosa kick)
S—Rosa 23 FG
N—Jeff Garrity 5 pass from Jack Street (O’Connell kick)
N—Jared Dunn 35 pass from Lombardo (O’Connell kick)
N—O’Connell 22 FG
N—Garrity 3 run (O’Connell kick)
S—Pjatak 5 run (Rosa kick)
Records: Newtown 5-0; Shelton 3-2