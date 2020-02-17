Megdanis scores late, No. 5 New Canaan comes back to edge No. 7 Xavier

It was, in fact, Nick Megdanis on the GWG in New Canaan's 4-3 win over Xavier. Let's watch it together why not #cthk pic.twitter.com/VmNhcUx81d — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) February 17, 2020

MIDDLETOWN — A brutal loss to an archrival could sink a promising season. New Canaan’s boys hockey team has instead come back with four wins in 10 days against some solid teams.

The latest was Monday’s 4-3 win over No. 7 Xavier at Wesleyan’s Spurrier-Snyder Rink in a holiday matinee. Nick Megdanis’ second goal, with 37 seconds left, won it for the No. 5 Rams (15-2-1).

Since a 10-2 loss to No. 1 Darien on Feb. 8, the Rams have defeated Westhill/Stamford, No. 4 Greenwich and No. 9 Simsbury.

“(That loss) really brought us together,” Megdanis said. “I know we’re all getting ready for them in FCIACs. These last three wins are huge. That win against Greenwich was a big win. Simsbury, then this, to come back from 3-1, it’s going to be momentum for us.”

New Canaan had been on a 10-0-1 streak going into that Darien game, the only tie coming at home against Xavier, 3-3, on Jan. 29. The Rams have two games against Division III FCIAC foes Wilton and McMahon/Norwalk to complete the regular season.

“The response has been unbelievable. Every once in a while, you have a stinker, and unfortunately for us it was a packed house,” New Canaan coach Clark Jones said. “Certain kids had never played in that environment, and I think Darien has played a lot in that environment.

“But these guys have responded” against four good teams. “It shows mental toughness, which we didn’t show a lot of in the Darien game.”

Jack Johnson scored on a rebound with 5:53 left in the second period and at 6:41 of the third off a pass from Carter Spain to bring the Rams back.

With 1:02 left in regulation, New Canaan goalie Beau Johnson made a left-pad save on Aden Hotchkiss’ partial-breakaway try to keep Xavier (7-7-2) from grabbing a lead. The Rams broke out soon after, Boden Gammill put the rebound of defenseman Alex Sotirhos’ shot into the crease, and Megdanis put it away.

And here's Nick Megdanis on said game-winning goal #cthk pic.twitter.com/hFQLDJueqM — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) February 17, 2020

The first three New Canaan goals all came off turnovers, two of them on breakouts, one on a muffed pass.

“It’s tough. I told our guys, I thought the hungrier team won the third period, and the third period decided the game,” Xavier coach Karl Sundquist said.

“We had a two-goal lead at one point. It would’ve been nice to maintain that. We had some bad turnovers, turnovers that they capitalized on, and it was the difference in the game. It was a well-officiated game, a well-played game. We just come up a little short. We’ve got to find a way to beat these teams that are ranked ahead of us.”

Megdanis scored his first goal 4:05 into the game, but Matt Kraus answered only 42 seconds later, a deflection of a Hotchkiss shot. Patrick Codeanne and Hotchkiss finished off plays around the net 53 seconds apart early in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

“We had a few defensive lapses that allowed them to get a couple there, but I thought our pressure was really good,” Jones said.

“All of them came from kind of along the wall. We’d have a breakdown, and they got pucks to the net and bodies to the net. But the fight in my kids to come back, it was great to see them find a way to win. I’m proud of them.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sophomore Nick Megdanis scored the game’s first and last goals.

“He’s been great: really smart, poised with the puck,” Jones said. “He’s not afraid to go to the net. He’s not a huge guy, but he’s smart. He gets to the front of the net, and he’s willing to do the dirty work.”

ONE GOAL(TENDER)

Beau Johnson, the Rams’ freshman, was the only goaltender dressed Monday. Senior James Gibb is out ill.

“Not ideal,” Jones said with a laugh. “I think (Gibb) should be back soon. We’ve got Sotirhos ready to put the pads on.”

Sorry I didn't get down to Hall/Southington-Sheehan, so to make up for it, here's that Beau Johnson save just before the winner. #cthk pic.twitter.com/dPaqhqVRio — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) February 17, 2020

NO REST FOR THE WEARY

Xavier completes three games in four days on Tuesday night against Northwest Catholic.

“They’ve beaten teams the second time around, Simsbury and Glastonbury are examples,” Sundquist said; his Falcons beat the Lions 7-1 on Jan. 17.

QUOTABLE

“There’s no one that compares if we play this relentless. Our team’s got a lot of heart, and that’s what we need.” —Megdanis

mfornabaio@ctpost.com; @fornabaioctp

NEW CANAAN 4, XAVIER 3

NEW CANAAN………..1 1 2—4

XAVIER………………….1 2 0—3

Records: New Canaan 15-2-1; Xavier 7-7-2. Goals: NC—Nick Megdanis 2, Jack Johnson 2; X—Matt Kraus, Patrick Codeanne, Aden Hotchkiss. Assists: NC—Michael Rayher, Carter Spain, Boden Gammill, Alex Sotirhos; X—Hotchkiss, A.J. Guzzardi, J.J. Ford, Adam Bradshaw 2. Goalies: NC—Beau Johnson (25 saves); X—Justin Child (18); Shots: NC—22; X—28.