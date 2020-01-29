Depth pays off as No. 4 Notre Dame-WH closes out Wilbur Cross

Notre Dame-West Haven’s Amadou Kamara goes up for a shot against Wilbur Cross defenders Darius Esdaile (3) and Daquan Goodwin on Tuesday. Notre Dame-West Haven’s Amadou Kamara goes up for a shot against Wilbur Cross defenders Darius Esdaile (3) and Daquan Goodwin on Tuesday. Photo: John Vanacore / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: John Vanacore / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close No. 4 Notre Dame-WH closes out Wilbur Cross 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN — If there is one thing which can define the Notre Dame basketball team this year, it is the team’s depth. Despite falling behind early on Tuesday against Wilbur Cross, the Green Knights still turned to their bench.

That depth paid huge dividends as Notre Dame outscored the Governors by 14 points in the final eight minutes on their way to a 77-66 Southern Connecticut Conference interdivision victory on Tuesday.

Notre Dame, ranked fourth in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 poll, trailed by 10 points at the half, before holding the Governors to 26 second-half points.

“We had to keep at it,” Notre Dame coach Jason Shea said of the team’s defense. “It was layup drills for them in the first half. In the second half, we took away the inside and forced them to the perimeter. We did a much better job in the second half.”

The turning point for the Green Knights came 1 minute, 40 seconds into the final quarter with Notre Dame trailing by one point. A steal and a basket by Brett Hutchison gave the Green Knights a 55-54 lead, and more importantly, turned the momentum to the Green Knights after they rallied from a 10-point third quarter deficit.

Senior Zach Laput then turned on his game, scoring 11 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including nine points from the free throw line.

“This team this year is one of the toughest teams I have ever played on,” Laput said. “Other teams may not have had that drive to come back. This team fights to the end. That has been the key for us.”

A 3-pointer by Daquan Goodwin evened the game at 62 for Cross with 1:59 remaining, but the Green Knights closed the game on a 15-4 run. Amadou Kamara hit a clutch 3-pointer following that of Goodwin to put the Green Knights on top for good at 65-62 with 1:24 left.

Laput followed with a bucket and free throw for a 68-62 advantage with 1:11 remaining, and Marquise McDuffie and Laput combined to drain 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

“It is good to have these experiences in the regular season,” Shea said. “We need to know how to come back. We were down 10 at the half. To be able to come back like that in the second half can only prepare us for the postseason.”

For the Governors (8-3), it was a case of missed opportunities as they had trouble converting on the inside in the second half and finished 12-of-23 from the free throw line. Missed and forced shots by the Governors allowed Notre Dame to get back in the game, especially in the third quarter when Wilbur Cross could not build on a 10-point lead.

“We knew coming in they were a tough team,” Cross coach Kevin Walton said. “In our three losses, we have not done well in the third quarter. As coaches, we have to do a better job getting them prepared to play in the third quarter. We have to be better offensively and defensively. We lost three tough games on the road. We are building towards the postseason. The kids played hard.”

The Governors (8-3) jumped out to a quick lead, scoring the first seven points of the game, including five from Dereyk Grant. Notre Dame (12-0) got within 29-28 on a 3-pointer by Ben Carroll in the second quarter, but Cross closed the half on an 11-2 run, including another 3-pointer by Grant to lead 40-30 at the half.

Laput added 13 rebounds to his 19 points, while McDuffie added 17 points, and Kamara had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hutchison finished with 11 points and James Rawlins had eight points and six rebounds in a balanced Notre Dame attack.

“Our depth makes us a really tough team,” Shea said. “We have a lot of depth and a lot of weapons. We are very unselfish and we don’t care who is having a night as long as we are winning.”

Darius Esdaile led Cross with 24 points, while Grant added 16 in the loss.

Player of the Game

Zach Laput – Notre Dame senior scored 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, with nine coming from the free throw line.