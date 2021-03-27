No. 3 Sacred Heart tops Naugatuck, ends final season with unbeaten, NVL Championship

Jordan Elliott led a balanced offense with 13 points as No. 3-ranked Sacred Heart capped a season undefeated and a nearly 100-year existence as a program with a 57-50 victory over Naugatuck in the NVL Championship game Friday at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart, which announced it would be closing at the end of the school year, finishes its boys basketball season 14-0. The victory was the program’s sixth league title in seven years and avenged last year’s semifinal loss to the eventual champion Greyhounds.

Tre Duncan added 12 points and Quentin Duncan added 13 for the Hearts, who have won 16 NVL titles (three shared) during their existence.

Ese Onakpoma led Naugatuck (10-3) with 17 points. Grzegrz Lutrzykowski added 10 points.