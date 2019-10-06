No. 3 Greenwich blanks football foe Central

Greenwich did all its damage in the first half of its game against FCIAC football foe on Saturday.

Junior Hunter Clark rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to lead third-ranked Greenwich to a 33-0 FCIAC win over Bridgeport Central Saturday at Kennedy Stadium.

Kobe Comizio, a junior, and Matthew Pilc each caught touchdown passes from junior quarterback James Rinello for the defending Class LL champion Cardinals, who raised their record to 4-0.

Rinello completed 11 of 13 passing attempts for 156 yards.

Junior linebacker Vincent Ceci had an interception for the Cardinals, who had 10 tackles for losses against Central. Greenwich’s defense held Central to 45 total yards and four first downs.

“Everyone got to play, which was great and we came out of the game healthy,” Cardinals coach Anthony Morello said. “Today was SAT day, so we had guys arriving at the game just before kickoff, but despite that, we went out and played great. I’m really proud of our team’s performance.”

Greenwich’s defense limited Central (0-4) to less than 20 yards of total offense.

“Eddy Iuteri up front and Will Montesi on our line had a lot of tackles for losses,” Morello said. “They really did a great job of of anchoring our defense.”

The Cardinals have allowed just 23 yards over their first four games.

Up next for Greenwich is a game against Westhill on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium. The game marks Greenwich’s Homecoming.

“Homecoming is always a great day for us,” Morello said. “We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of alumni there supporting our program and we encourage a lot of fans to come out and attend the game. It’s always a special day for the community.”