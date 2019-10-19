No. 2 St. Joseph overpowers Fairfield Prep

St Joseph’s Brady Hutchison (1) and Jack Wallace (17) talk about a special win over rival Fairfield Prep. Pair connected for three TDs in 42-13 win. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/HGIrm4eE9z — Mike C (@mikecfree) October 19, 2019

FAIRFIELD — The St. Joseph football team had two weeks to prepare for its game against Fairfield Prep — and that was only for the Xs and Os.

The bye week provided ample time for the current Cadets to brush up on the longstanding rivalry, which was revived earlier this decade. The history lessons came in the form of stories from coaches, teammates or in the case of junior quarterback Jack Wallace, his father Mike — an 1985 St. Joseph graduate.

“They lost to Prep his senior year by one,” Jack Wallace said “So he’s like, ‘Make sure you beat them over there.’ ”

The younger Wallace and the rest of the Cadets didn’t disappoint. On Friday night No. 2 St. Joseph defeated Fairfield Prep 42-13 in front of a near-capacity crowd at Rafferty Stadium estimated at 3,500.

Wallace led the way for St. Joseph with five touchdowns — three thrown to classmate Brady Hutchison. In all, Wallace threw four touchdowns and finished with 196 yards passing. He also ran for a score.

“They had a great day together,” St. Joseph coach Joe DellaVecchia. “They were on the same page reading what was going on.”

Wallace’s biggest play Friday night is one that doesn’t show up in the box score.

Will Dimantis doubles the Cadets' lead, catching a 22 pass from Jack Wallace. 14-0 over Prep. 11:55 left second. #cthsfb

St. Joseph led 14-0 at halftime on Wallace touchdown passes to Hutchison and Will Diamantis. Prep answered when freshman quarterback Champ Long capped a 13-play drive to start the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Max McGillicuddy that made it 14-6.

Wallace returned serve with an 11-yard touchdown run on the next St. Joseph drive.

Again Prep responded — this time on a short touchdown run by Long to start the fourth quarter.

Ahead 21-13 Wallace and St. Joseph (5-0) faced a third-and-long from midfield with the momentum sliding toward Prep. Wallace eluded a near sack and ran for the first down. It set up Wallace’s second touchdown pass to Hutchison, who caught seven passes for 117 yards.

“I was just being an athlete and making the play the best I can even though no one was open,” Wallace said. “I just used my legs.”

St. Joseph, which hosts fellow unbeaten No. 7 Ridgefield next week, rolled after that. An interception by Preston Kral on the next Prep play from scrimmage set up Jaden Shirden’s short touchdown run that made it 35-13 with 8:29 left. Shirden finished with 172 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Brady Hutchison hauls jn Jack Wallace's pass to put St JOSEPH up 7-0 on Fairfield Prep. 2:31 left first. #cthsfb

The Cadets’ offensive line controlled most of the game, allowing Wallace ample time to throw or running lanes for Shirden.

“I played against (Prep) in the late 70s and early 80s,” DellaVecchia said. “We used to play front of 10,000 people at at Kennedy Stadium so it’s a great rivalry … one of the best in the state. It’s great to bring it back. A lot of these kids their fathers played in it, so it was great they got a taste of it.”

Fairfield Prep (2-3) dropped its second straight and travels to Norwich Free Academy on Oct. 26.

“We’re still learning a little bit as we go and that is not an excuse, but that is a truth about growth and development as a team. We have to be accountable to that starting with me,” Jesuits coach Keith Hellstern said. “We have to take the lessons from this game and use it, because our boys have a lot still to work for. … This season is far from done.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jack Wallace, St. Joseph: Four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown … not too shabby for the junior quarterback.

QUOTEABLE

“Our goal is to be 13-0.” — St. Joseph junior receiver Brady Hutchison.

ST. JOSEPH 42, FAIRFIELD PREP 13

ST. JOSEPH 7 7 7 21—42

FAIRFIELD PREP 0 0 6 7—13

SJ—Brady Hutchison 16 pass Jack Wallace (Austin Jose kick)

SJ—Will Diamantis 22 pass Wallace (Jose kick)

FP—Max McGillicuddy 25 pass Champ Long (pass failed)

SJ—Wallace 11 run (Jose kick)

FP—Long 4 run (James Urban kick)

SJ—Hutchison 6 pass Wallace (Jose kick)

SJ—Jaden Shirden 5 run (Jose kick)

SJ—Hutchison 7 pass Wallace (Jose kick)

Records: St. Joseph 5-0; Fairfield Prep 2-3