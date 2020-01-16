Three scorers, goalie Smith help No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven hold off No. 4 Xavier

MIDDLETOWN — Slow starts have hampered No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven through the start of the boys hockey season. Penalties dogged the Green Knights in their last game before Wednesday night’s game at Wesleyan’s Spurrier-Snyder Rink.

Notre Dame killed two penalties in a scoreless first period Wednesday. And then the No. 2 Green Knights picked up their intensity, built a three-goal lead and beat No. 4 Xavier 3-2.

“The first goal, a nice, easy tap-in was the start,” said Notre Dame captain Chris Hughes, who scored that nice, easy tap-in 2:32 into the second period. “We picked it up from there, got the bodies down, kept on working on them from there.

“It was a hard-fought game.”

John D’Errico stretched the lead to 2-0, a pretty move in the slot setting up a shot into the top-left corner of the net, midway through the second, and Ryan Ahern knocked down a floating puck (Hughes got a stick on a Xavier clearing attempt) to come in alone and score 3:14 into the third.

“We picked it up in the second period,” Notre Dame coach Larry Vieira said.

“This game, we were much more disciplined, which I was very happy about. It was a point of emphasis this week in practice.”

John D’Errico scores for a 2-0 NDWH lead over Xavier in the 2nd

Darien beat the Green Knights 5-2 on Saturday, scoring twice on five-on-threes and taking over the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT poll largely on the strength of that penalty-filled win that shortened the Green Knights’ bench.

“Today I was allowed to use 11 forwards and six (defensemen), so I could utilize my depth,” said Vieira, whose Green Knights are 8-1 and 3-0 in SCC/SWC Division I; Xavier is 4-2, 0-1.

“(Xavier is) very good, very well-coached. There’s no drop-off at all in the top three lines. That’s a very dangerous team, very deep. I’m very pleased we won a league game against them, but I would not be looking forward to seeing that team. They’re very well-coached.”

The Falcons showed just how dangerous they could be in the last nine minutes. Matt Kraus buried a rebound late on the Falcons’ fourth power play. And Matt Ryan cut the lead to a goal with 4:25 left.

Connor Smith finished with 38 saves for Notre Dame.

“We outshot them in all three periods. We played a very good hockey game against a very good hockey team,” Xavier coach Karl Sundquist said. “They were a little more opportunistic. … I’ve got no problem with any of the guys in my room.

“We won the third period. We just didn’t win the hockey game.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ryan Ahern set up the first Notre Dame-West Haven goal, forced a turnover that led to the second and scored the third.

EMOTIONAL NIGHT

The teams held a pregame moment of silence for Paul Hotchkiss, father of Xavier senior forward Aden Hotchkiss, who died on Jan. 9. His mass of Christian burial was Wednesday morning in West Haven.

Aden Hotchkiss played Wednesday, as he did Saturday, when he scored four points in a 5-4 overtime win over Smithfield (R.I.).

“With all that’s been going on with this team since last Thursday — we’ve had a couple of bus rides to West Haven, a lot going on — we were worried about the energy level in the third period,” Sundquist said. “It was silly of us as coaches to question it, because the guys were flying.”

QUOTABLE

“If the game’s two minutes longer, who knows?” —Xavier coach Karl Sundquist

NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 3, XAVIER 2

NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN…..0 2 1—3

XAVIER………………………………….0 0 2—2

Records: Notre Dame-West Haven 8-1, 3-0 SCC/SWC Div. I; Xavier 4-2, 0-1. Goals: ND—Chris Hughes, John D’Errico, Ryan Ahern; X—Matt Kraus, Matt Ryan. Assists: ND—Ahern; X—Ty Slayton. Goalies: ND—Connor Smith (38 saves); X—Ryan Solomon (19). Shots: ND—22; X—40.