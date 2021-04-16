No. 1 Darien dominates in win over No. 8 Glastonbury

5 1 of 5 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









DARIEN — One of the benefits of having a boys lacrosse program as deep as the one in Darien is the natural flow from season to season.

As coach Jeff Brameier tells it, players come in each spring knowing how things are done in the Blue Wave’s world. With no 2020 season to build on, however, that hasn’t been the case this spring.

“It’s been three weeks of more coaching and teaching than I’ve had to do early in other years,” Brameier said. “There is sort of a flow from one season to the next and we didn’t have that this year. We’ve got a lot of offense in, but it’s not really perfected yet.”

If that’s true, the rest of the state could be in serious trouble.

No. 1 Darien delivered a dominating performance as it dismantled No. 8 Glastonbury 19-5 on Friday afternoon at DHS.

Nine players scored for the Blue Wave (2-0) — a group led by Matthew Minicus (4 goals, 1 assist) and Brady Porkorny (3 goals) — while the defense kept the Guardians off the scoreboard until Josh Heany found the net with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter.

The Guardians then scored four goals after the Wave changed up its lineup in the fourth quarter.

For Glastonbury coach Scott Hinchey, it was a learning experience for a relatively young team.

“Darien’s a machine of a program and we’re happy to have the opportunity to play them this year,” Hinchey said. “I was a little disappointed at some of the little things we could control like communication and some of the toughness plays early in the game. We kind of started timid, which was something we were trying not to do today. So we were frustrated but I thought we hung in there.”

Darien was aggressive and physical on the defensive end, and used its speed for quick strikes on the offensive end.

“Speed is something we push a lot in practice and something that I think has been better than most years,” said Darien senior co-captain and goalie Andy Demopoulos. “This year, we’re trying to emphasize the importance of speed on offense and defense, so that’s something we can excel at this year.”

Brameier credited long poles Sam Erickson, Jeremiah Stafford, David Evanchick and Oliver Bolton with setting up a lot of the Wave’s chances.

“They’re all putting a lot of pressure on the ball, creating a lot of ground balls and then with their speed, they’re creating potential scoring opportunities in transition,” Brameier said. “We’re two full midlines deep and we’re using top athletes to play two ways, so it allows us to push the envelope a bit and makes it harder for other teams to sub.”

With no out-of-state games scheduled, Glastonbury is taking on four FCIAC teams this spring. The Guardians lost to Wilton 14-6 on opening day, and will host Staples (May 4) and play at New Canaan (May 15).

“We’ll get better from these games, we’ll watch the film and we’ll come ready to go,” Hinchey said. “Playing Darien at their place is a tough venture for some of these younger players, but we were excited to play them and to play Staples, New Canaan and some of the teams we have later on in the year. Those are great opportunities for us to get better.”

QUOTABLE

“We lost a lot of leadership and we’re just trying to build that back up. The players who needed to step up have stepped up, and slowly we’ve jelled together throughout the scrimmages and we’ve been ready to go.” — Darien senior co-captain Andy Demopoulos

No. 1 DARIEN 19, No. 8 GLASTONBURY 5

GLASTONBURY 0 0 1 4 — 5

DARIEN 6 6 3 4 — 19

Scoring: Glastonbury: Josh Heany 2g; Kayden Hinchey 2a; Colin Herson 1g; Brady Stone 1g; Holden Conroy 1g; Darien: Matthew Minicus 4g, 1a; Brady Pokorny 3g; Matt Stein 2g, 1a; Jamison Moore 2g; Finn Pokorny 2g; Christian Alliegro 2g; Riley Strub 2g; Danny Lowe 1g; Joe Cesare 1g; David Evanchick 1a; Jeremiah Stafford 1a; Chase Gulick 1a.

Goalies: G – Ryan Bell 15 saves: Graham McLoughlin 3 saves; D – Andy Demopoulos 4 saves, Sander Schuddeboom 1 save, Cam Weibel 1 save.

Records: Glastonbury 1-2, Darien 2-0