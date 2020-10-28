Nineteen Weston athletes asked to quarantine after exposure

WESTON — Nineteen Weston High student athletes have been asked to quarantine after coming into contact with a student from another school who tested positive, according to school officials.

“We have completed our contact tracing and have been in touch will all families whose child was asked to quarantine,” Lisa Wolak, Weston High School principal, said in an email to parents Wednesday.

Weston High School opened on schedule on Wednesday after it was announced Tuesday afternoon students may have possibly been exposed to COVID.

“It is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” Superintendent William Mckersie said. “As always, we must underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

Wolak said the student athletes were exposed to the student who tested positive while attending an away sporting event, but didn’t specify which one.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we worked to follow all health and safety protocols,” Wolak said. “The weekend gave us the time to reach out and speak with those families and staff members that we needed to contact.”