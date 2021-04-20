NFHS to provide weight class choices for wrestling beginning with 2023-24 season

Starting with the 2023-24 season, state high school associations such as the CIAC will choose from three separate groups of weight classes prior to the start of each season.

States will be given a choice of 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for both boys and girls competition, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

This is the first time state associations with be provided a choice in the number of weight classes and the first separate weight classes established for girls. The revisions recommended by the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee at its April 7-9 meeting held virtually this year were approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

States must select one of the three sets (12, 13 or 14) of weight classes for girls and one of the three sets (12, 13 or 14) for boys. They cannot adopt all three sets and are not permitted to switch back and forth during the season.

The weight class choices for boys will be as follows:

12 – 108, 116, 124, 131, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 190, 215, 285

13 – 107, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285

14 – 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, 285.

The girls weight classes are as follows:

12 – 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, 235.

13 – 100, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190, 235.

14 – 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.

The CIAC currently has 14 weight classes for boys: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285. At the first CIAC Girls State Open held in February of 2020, there were 10 weight classes held: 99, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 145, 160, 182 and 235.

One significant rule change for next year is a 5-minute timeout to evaluate potential head or neck injuries that includes the cervical column. This is in addition to the current injury timeouts used.

The other significant change in high school wrestling rules for 2021-22 addresses the number of matches allowed in one day of competition. Currently, no wrestler shall represent the school in more than one weight class in any meet or wrestle in more than five matches, excluding forfeits, in any one day of competition.

A change provides an exception to Rule 1-4-3 as follows: “No wrestler shall wrestle in more than six matches (championship or consolation), excluding forfeits, in any one day of a tournament conducted by the state high school association for qualification to the state high school championships or the specific state championships.”