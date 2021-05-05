NFHS shoots down rumors that organization has approved use of shot clock

A tweet that originated from Minnesota late Tuesday night about the National Federation of State High School Associations adopting a shot clock nationally quickly generated interested, prompting a response from the NFHS on Wednesday.

@BluejacketHoops tweeted late Tuesday night: “Exciting News: The National Federation has adopted the shot clock for High School basketball beginning in the 2021-22 season. Let’s go Minnesota! It’s time!!”

Exciting News: The National Federation has adopted the shot clock for High School basketball beginning in the 2021-22 season. Let’s go Minnesota! It’s time!! — Mike McDonald (@BluejacketHoops) May 5, 2021

The tweet as of early Wednesday afternoon generated over 500 likes and almost 75 retweets.

The NFHS emailed out a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding information circulating nationally about the shot clock, that it has not been approved nationally for high school basketball.

Please see the attached statement from the NFHS regarding the information circulating about the shot clock in high school basketball: pic.twitter.com/1y4nyabyU9 — NFHS (@NFHS_Org) May 5, 2021

“The process for approval of all high school basketball rules changes for the 2021-22 season, which involves the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee, the NFHS Rules Review Committee and the NFHS Board of Directors, is still in progress,” the release stated. “A release of all high school basketball rules changes by the NFHS is anticipated by the end of next week.”

The shot clock is currently only used in eight states (California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington). It varies between 30-35 seconds.

While the CIAC schools do not employ a shot clock, the state prep schools do use a 35-second shot clock.