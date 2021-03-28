NFA goes back to back with ECC championships in Chris Giusti’s final game as head coach

EAST LYME – Had Norwich Free Academy made a run in the Division I boys basketball championship in 2020, NFA might have had a different coach this season.

NFA was one of two undefeated teams in 2020, capping it with an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Chris Giusti was hoping to at least get a shot to face top seed and top-ranked East Catholic in the state semifinals.

But, as we all know, the COVOD-19 pandemic put the kibosh on state tournament play.

“I didn’t want to leave these guys. The summer went on with no activities. I couldn’t leave these seniors,” Giusti said. “I made the decision some time during the summer to ride it out.”

So Giusti came back, mask and all, to try to at least get another ECC title since there was no state tournament play again this season. It was a little more difficult, but the end result was still the same, albeit at a different venue.

No. 4 seed NFA defeated No. 2 East Lyme 48-43 for the ECC South Division title at East Lyme High.

Chris Giusti goes out with a championship at NFA.

“Its been challenging because of the COVID protocols but so rewarding, to give everything I had to give without any regrets,” Giusti said. “I am retiring from coaching. There is always a crack, but I’m not going to be looking (for a job) if that’s what you mean. If somebody comes to me and says something, I might consider it but for now, I’m going to concentrate on my family.”

Jared Martin, one of the key senior returnees from last year’s championship, finished his career in style with a game-high 24 points.

“This felt better (than last year’s title). We went through so much this year,” Martin said.

East Lyme (9-4) had a group of kids that would lock down teams on the defensive end of the floor. The Vikings rode these efforts to a No. 2 seed, then took care of Ledyard – in what ends up being Dave Cornish’s last game as coach after he resigned on Saturday – and St. Bernard at home.

With NFA defeating top seed Fitch in the semifinals, the Vikings got to host the final boys basketball game of the season – about 30 minutes, give or take, down the road from the Mohegan Sun.

NFA celebrates back to back ECC championships. Defeats East Lyme.

East Lyme’s defense was up to the test early, holding NFA (9-3) without a single point until there was 1:33 left in the opening quarter. The Vikings scored the first nine points.

“The intensity of this game was a championship caliber game,” East Lyme coach Jeff Bernardi said. “We came into this game with the mentality that we were just going to lay it all on the line, have no regret and have zero energy left and the kids gave absolutely everything they possibly could.”

East Lyme held a 16-10 lead in the second quarter when the Wildcats started to get untracked. They went on a 14-0 run to take the lead for good.

“We couldn’t crack their defense. Coach Bernardi is one of the best at teaching fundamental man-to-man and we had to do something to generate offense because our regular stuff wasn’t working,” Giusti said.

Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter, so NFA’s advantage remained three (31-28).

“Points were at a premium,” Bernardi said.

Martin scored 10 of NFA’s 17 points in the fourth quarter. Yet East Lyme hung in until the end, although never getting it down to one possession in the final quarter.

Then Bernardi gave Giusti a hug right after the game. It’s a mutual admiration club between the two.

“He’s somebody I’ve developed a nice relationship with, been a tremendous competitor and I feel I am a better coach for having coached against because he forced me to step my game up.”

Matt Valakos led East Lyme with 15 points in his final game.

“I’m just blessed that I get to go out not only with a championship but such a great group of guys,” Giusti said. “You see how hard it is for both teams playing with a mask on. That is a memory I’m always going to treasure: the dedication, passion and the love they have for one another, the best way to go out. There’s never a perfect moment, but this is pretty close.”