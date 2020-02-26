NFA (Division I), Killingly (Division II) win ECC Girls Basketball championships

ECC Division I Final: NFA 58, Bacon Academy 30

UNCASVILLE — Senior center Makayla Poirier-Vaughters scored 24 points and earned tournament MVP as Norwich Free Academy rolled to the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I girls basketball tournament championship, 58-30, over Bacon Academy Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It was the first ECC tournament final held at Mohegan Sun for girls basketball and NFA’s first league tournament title since capping a run of five-straight in 2016. The announced attendance for the two championship games was 2,253.

Poirier-Vaughters scored 14 of her points in the first half as NFA, the top seed, raced out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and held a 39-14 lead at the break.

Sarah Ericson and Jenissa Varela scored 10 points apiece for the Wildcats.

Sophomores Caitlin Shea and Emma Mancuso both scored eight points for No. 3-seeded Bacon Academy, which was playing without injured starter Valerie Luizzi, likely out for the year with a broken wrist, The Day of New London reported.

ECC Division II Final: Killingly 55, Putnam 49

In the Division II championship, sophomore Emma Carpenter scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, while tournament MVP and senior Trinity Angel added 15 points as Killingly rallied from an early 7-0 hole to defeat Putnam, 55-49.

Videos and game information via GameDayCT at TheDay.com.