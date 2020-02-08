Newtown wins SWC cheerleading championships Connecticut Post Sports | February 7, 2020 Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut. Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 88 Caption Close Image 1 of 88 Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut. Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Newtown wins SWC cheerleading championships 1 / 88 Back to Gallery The Newtown Nighthawks won the SWC cheerleading championships on Friday night at their home gym. Joel Barlow was the 1st runner up and Brookfield 2nd.