Newtown wins SWC cheerleading championships

  Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut.

    Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut.

    Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut.

Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut.

Immaculate Cheer competes in the SWC cheer championships at Newtown High School on Feb. 7, 2020 in Newtown, Connecticut.

Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Newtown Nighthawks won the SWC cheerleading championships on Friday night at their home gym. Joel Barlow was the 1st runner up and Brookfield 2nd.