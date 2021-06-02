Newtown upsets No. 9 Amity in eight innings behind Adolfson’s shutout



WOODBRIDGE — The Newtown softball team has quickly transitioned into a dark horse in the Class LL tournament after knocking off No. 9 Amity 1-0 in eight innings in the second-round Wednesday.

Newtown advances to Friday’s quarterfinals, where it will host No. 14 Trumbull.

In what some may consider a shocking upset, 11th-seeded Newtown never questioned its ability to take down the sixth-seeded Spartans.

Newtown ended the regular season with a modest 12-5 record, but four of its five loses had come against two GameTimeCT Top 10 teams — No. 1 Masuk and No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield. It suffered a 3-1 SWC semifinal loss to Notre Dame as well.

“I’ve known my team has been capable of this all year and we have just been stuck with playing Notre Dame twice and Masuk twice,” Newtown coach Joanna Closs said. “It has just been testing us and testing us and finally we came away with the big hit.”

It took eight innings and just one run thanks to a dominant pitching performance by sophomore ace Sydney Adolfson.

“Adolfson has been absolutely amazing on the mound,” Closs said. “And as a sophomore, it is even more impressive. In the first game with Notre Dame she came in with a bases loaded situation and got out of it and she has battled since.”

Adolfson pitched all eight innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

“I was just taking deep breaths and relaxing,” Adolfson said. “That is really all you can do in that kind of pressure situation. I knew my defense was going to back me up and they did.”

Adolfson’s calm demeanor matched that of Amity ace Kelly Pritchard until the top of the eighth inning, when senior Sarah Kick came through in the clutch yet again for Newtown.

With two outs in the inning following a tag play at home, Kick slapped the first pitch to right field, driving in Caroline Gardner to break the run tie.

“I got up to the plate and cleared my mind. I tried to shake the changeup and I just took it to right field like I can,” Kick said. “It feels great, I wanted to get the win for my team. We showed we have grit, we came in as an underdog today and we showed we can leave it all on the field.”

Though Kick has not necessarily been an offensive catalyst throughout the season, she has shown a unique ability to deliver in big moments, showcased in the SWC quarterfinals and both of the Nighthawks wins in the LL playoffs.

“She has had an up and down year going through some slumps,” Closs said. “But in the last few games she had the walk-off hit against New Milford, another go ahead hit against Norwalk, and now the winning run here. She has been so clutch when we’ve needed her.”

Newtown had played its previous Top 10 opponents well with 1-0 and 5-0 losses to Masuk and 8-7 and 15-14 losses to Notre Dame, but the Amity matchup brought some uncertainty as an unfamiliar non-SWC opponent.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but I feel like we were really prepared for it,” Adolfson said. “We couldn’t have practiced more, I mean we practiced in rain so we really couldn’t have done more.”

Beyond practice, Closs did her homework when she saw the Class LL bracket with both Amity and Cheshire potentially ahead in the middle rounds.

“We have a lot of friends around so I reached out to some other coaches and I watched a lot of the SCC championship when Amity played Cheshire,” Closs said. “I knew we were coming into a great team with two All-Staters and I know the SCC was packed.”

For Amity, an impressive season comes to an end. The Spartans finished the regular season with a 15-3 record and were a mainstay in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll for much of the year.

Amity’s only three loses came at the hands of Cheshire and East Haven (twice). It also handed Cheshire its first loss of the year and battled the Rams in a 5-4 defeat in the SCC Championship game.

“We had a really good season and I am very proud of our girls,” Amity coach Sarah Hale said. “We played really hard from day one and we are just happy we got a season and we didn’t take anything for granted. Any game we got to play we played as hard as we can. Today unfortunately we couldn’t get the bat on the ball.”

NEWTOWN 1, AMITY 0

NEWTOWN 000 000 01 — 1 5 0

AMITY 000 000 00 — 0 5 3

Batteries: N—Sydney Adolfson (W), and Morgan Melillo A—Kelly Pritchard (L), and Jill Ciccarelli.