New Fairfield/Immaculate’s Tim Hayden (10) moves around New Canaan’s Campbell Lewis (16) in a January 2019 game. New Fairfield/Immaculate’s Tim Hayden (10) moves around New Canaan’s Campbell Lewis (16) in a January 2019 game. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Newtown announces boys hockey co-op with New Fairfield 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Newtown announced a boys hockey co-op with New Fairfield on Wednesday to take effect this upcoming winter season.

Newtown-New Fairfield ice hockey co-op has officially been approved for the 2020-2021 season #cthk https://t.co/Ffe8ZCCoSJ — NHS Athletics (@nhsathletics) September 30, 2020

This will be the first co-op for Newtown, which began play in 2002-03 and won the 2014 CIAC Division III championship. The Nighthawks were 9-13 last season; they had 16 players on the roster, four of them seniors.

New Fairfield had been a program of its own until 2008. After one dormant season, it joined Immaculate in a co-op that lasted 10 seasons and reached the CIAC semifinals in 2016 and 2017.

The Rebels did not play last season after the New Fairfield/Immaculate program split up in 2019, with Immaculate’s numbers too high to keep the co-op eligible for the CIAC tournament.

mfornabaio@ctpost.com; @fornabaioctp