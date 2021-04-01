New Milford wins 2nd straight SWC gymnastics title, eighth in 10 years

Hailey Best won three events and took home all-around honors with a score of 36.6 to lead New Milford to the South-West Conference girls’ gymnastics championship. It was the second consecutive title, and eighth in the last 10 years for coach Bethany Mihaly.

New Milford posted a score of 134.3. Pomperaug, led by Alaina Karp and Skylar Mugavin placed second at 130.25. Oxford was third at 129.60, followed by Newtown 125.85, Nonnewaug 120.7 and Barlow 105.95.

Best was first in vault 9.25, bars 8.95 and floor 9.35. The sophomore took third on balance beam 8.95.

Pomperaug’s Karp was first on beam 9.2 and placed second all-around 34.35. Mugavin was third all-around 33.35. Anna Gramlich from Oxford took second on beam 9.0. Nonnewaug’s Molly Clifford was second on floor 9.1. Paige Brandt from Nonnewaug was third in vault 8.9.

New Milford’s Thea Spinner was second on bars 8.4 and tied for sixth on beam 8.45, Riley Herring tied for fifth vault 8.6, Claire Joffrion tied for fourth beam 7.8, Emmaline Moore tied for sixth on beam 8.45

2021 SWC Gymnastics Championships

Team Scores

New Milford 134.300 Pomperaug 130.250 Oxford 129.600 Newtown 125.850 Nonnewaug 120.700 Joel Barlow 105.950

Medalists

All Around

Hailey Best – New Milford 36.6 Alaina Karp – Pomperaug 34.35 Skylar Mugavin – Pomperaug 33.35

Vault

Hailey Best – New Milford 9.25 Alaina Karp – Pomperaug 8.95 Paige Brandt – Nonnewaug 8.9

Bars

Hailey Best – New Milford 9.05 Thea Spinner – New Milford 8.4 Skylar Mugavin – Pomperaug 8.3

Beam

Alaina Karp Pomperaug 9.2 Anna Gramlich – Oxford 9.0 Hailey Best – New Milford 8.95

Floor