New Milford stuns Newtown in SWC field hockey semis

The New Milford field hockey team accomplished what no other squad could do this season.

The Green Wave just needed longer than 60 minutes to get it done.

Erinn O’Hara’s goal in the second overtime period gave her team a shock 2-1 win over top-seeded Newtown in the SWC semifinals Tuesday night. New Milford will face Immaculate in the final at Brookfield High School on Thursday, thanks to handing Newtown’s (17-1) first loss since last year’s Class L semifinals.

Tori Roberts gave the Green Wave an early 1-0 lead, a rare time the Nighthawks trailed all season. Shannon Kelleher tied the game soon after, and the deadlock wouldn’t be broken until 4:03 remained in the second overtime. Newtown held a 9-4 edge in penalty corners, but New Milford goalie Collette Lynch made seven saves to preserve the win.