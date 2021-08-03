New look Senior American Legion State Tournament field set

The Connecticut Senior American Legion State Tournament is going to look different when it begins Tuesday. The winner will not be advancing to the Northeast Regionals.

That’s because last week Senior Legion held a Northeast Regionals Qualifying Tournament in which NCL defeated Fairfield 3-0 in the championship game.

Teams not competing in the qualifying tournament, as well as teams eliminated from the tournament, were eligible to come back to play in the Senior Legion state tournament..

The winner of the single-elimination state tournament will not advance any further.

NCL, Fairfield and Greenwich played in the qualifying tournament and will not play in the state tournament.

RCP, Meriden, Wallingford and Madison all played in the qualifying tournament and will now play in states as well.

Waterford in the Northern Region and Madison in the Southern Region will receive first-round byes in the state tournament as the top seeds. Danbury, the No. 2 seed in the Southern Region will also get a bye.

Waterford will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 9 Tri-County and No. 8 Willimantic on Wednesday.

First Round matchups in the Northern Region are: No. 15 Moosup at No. 2 RCP; No. 14 South Windsor at No. 3 Bristol; No. 13 Naugatuck at No. 4 Middletown; No. 12 Northeast at No. 5 Norwich; No. 11 Tri-Town at No. 6 West Hartford and No. 10 Ellington at No. 7 Avon.

Madison will face the winner of No. 9 Stratford at No 8 Westport and Danbury will take on the winner of No. 10 Orange at No. 7 Hamden on Wednesday.

First Round matchups in the Southern Region are: No. 14 Glastonbury at No. 3 Wallingford; No. 13 Ridgefield at No. 4 Meriden; No. 12 Newington at No. 5 Stamford and No. 11 West Haven at No. 6 Trumbull.

The State Tournament is slated to run from Tuesday through Sunday with the winner of the Northern Region playing the winner of the Southern Region at Ceppa Field in Meriden.

Ceppa will also host the Southern semifinals and finals while the Northern Region semis and finals will be at Rotary Field in South Windsor.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be played at the home field of the higher seed.

Last season the Regionals and Nationals were canceled due to COVID-19.

Normally the Legion season ends by July 16 and the state tournament begins with a winner emerging by the first weekend of August and advancing to Regionals.

With the CIAC leaving open a window for spring football, the Legion season began late and opted for the 10-team qualifying tournament as a way to keep the regular season the same length while still having a team qualify for Regionals.

Next season, Legion is expected to go back to the state champion moving on to Regionals.

NCL begins play in Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass. Wednesday at noon against Portsmouth, NH at Fitton Field on the campus of Holy Cross.

The double-elimination regional tournament continues through Sunday with the winner advancing to the Senior Legion World Series in Shelby, NC.