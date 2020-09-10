New Haven schools can move forward with conducting practice for boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball

The city of New Haven will be able to start holding non-contact skill development practices for boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball, New Haven citywide athletic director Erik Patchkofsky confirmed on Thursday.

Patchkofsky said Maritza Bond, the city’s director of public health, sent an email out on Wednesday afternoon that soccer could be held in cohorts of 10 as currently allowed by the CIAC.

“Volleyball can be played as long as modifications are approved by the sports medicine committee,” Patchkofsky said. Although the state DPH has advocated for girls volleyball to be played outdoors, the CIAC is proceeding with indoor practices as long as the players wear masks.

The New Haven Department of Health had determined on Aug. 14 that all games and practices would not be held for high- to moderate-risk sports, which included both boys and girls soccer, along with football and girls volleyball.

The city had permitted conditioning to continue for all of those sports, but no physical contact. Wilbur Cross and the Career/Hillhouse co-op have both boys and girls soccer varsity programs while Cross, Hillhouse and Career all have varsity girls volleyball programs.

Practices are currently being held for girls swimming and both boys and girls cross country.

This post will be updated.