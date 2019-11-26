New Haven Gridiron Club to honor Levi Jackson Team Dec. 5

The New Haven Gridiron Club is accepting reservations for its annual announcement of the Levi Jackson Team on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Cascade Banquet Facility in Hamden. Also being feted will be leading college players from the University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State University and Yale.

The Jackson Team honors the memory of Levi A. Jackson, a four-sport high school athlete at Hillhouse in the mid-1940s who went on to become Yale’s first African-American football captain.

Part of the evening’s recognition of scholastic players will focus on the Floyd Little Scholarship, named for and endowed in part by Little, a Register All-State halfback at Hillhouse in 1960. The choice for this year’s award is Hillhouse offensive linemen Josiah Artis.

The 27 members of the Levi Jackson All-Area Team, by school (positions abbreviated), are:

Amity — Sam Sachs, RB, Joe DiGello, DL; Nico Semmella, DL

The awards dinner will begin at 7 p.m., with a social hour at 6. Reservations are $40 each and may be secured by mailing checks, made out to New Haven Gridiron Club, no later than Dec. 1 to the club at P.O. Box 32, New Haven 06501. A note should accompany each check to indicate who will use the seats.