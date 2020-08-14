New Haven bans physical contact games, practices indefinitely; Bridgeport stops football, volleyball in 2020

New Haven and Bridgeport effectively ended all notions of playing fall sports like football and volleyball with a pair of simultaneous decisions on Friday afternoon.

First, the New Haven Department of Health that it was banning games and practices for high risk and moderate risk sports, citing the State’s Department of Health recommendations to the CIAC.

Less than an hour later, Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani announced in an email that the city, with unanimous support from the Board of Education, would be postponing its 2020 football and volleyball seasons.

Bridgeport will, however, continue with soccer and cross country. “The decision is final,” Testani wrote.

The New Haven Dept. of Health order effectively banned most fall sports from being played in the city including football, soccer, field hockey and volleyball, all of which the DPH has classified as either high or moderate risk sports.

It also includes wrestling, basketball, lacrosse, competitive cheerleading and dance.

The decision means only conditioning training could be held in the city, the letter continued. “All games or practices that involve physical contact will be not be allowed at this time.”

“We recognize that this decision will come as a disappointment to many parents and students,” the release, written by Maritza Bond, the New Haven Director of Health. “We will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic and keep families updated as information becomes available.”

This post will be updated.