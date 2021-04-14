New Fairfield coach Morgan hoping players cherish time on field

NEW FAIRFIELD — Two years ago, a special class of boys lacrosse players graduated from New Fairfield. They won back-to- back Class M championships. They didn’t lose to a Connecticut team in either year.

Everyone is starting over this spring after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Rebels are starting from a different kind of scratch. Still, coach Marty Morgan remembers the kids who didn’t get that opportunity.

“I’m still crying for the 2020 kids. Those kids waited, waited, finally, for their turn,” Morgan said after Tuesday’s 14-1 win over Brookfield on the Rebel Turf field.

“I stress that to these guys. One of the coaches helping out is a (2020 graduate, Shane Mallory). He took a year off, doing courses online up at Cortland. He didn’t even get a chance. Just think of it: He didn’t get chance. What you guys have, you’ve got to cherish.”

New Fairfield coach Marty Morgan said the Rebels were missing a few middies for assorted reasons today. He said numbers are down, too. #ctlax pic.twitter.com/GxeeuyUVBB — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) April 13, 2021

The team opened Saturday with a 20-1 win over Stratford. There’s still work to do for a program that has championship aspirations every year and was ranked seventh in the preseason GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

“We’ve got to start calling out our plays,” said one of the few who played significant roles on that 2019 championship team who are back, Towson-bound senior Matt Constantinides, who was strong as usual on faceoffs.

“Us older guys have got remember not everybody just knows how to move off what we do. We’ve got to call it out. Hopefully they’ll start catching on.”

The Rebels will get a test soon enough: Their next two games are on the road, Thursday at Newtown and Saturday at Barlow, against two usually solid SWC programs.

New Fairfield #ctlax Matt Constantinides on communication with a young team pic.twitter.com/OmfvMiHZn7 — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) April 13, 2021

Morgan said four or five seniors will play key roles, but only three started today.

“I’ve got 32 kids on JV and varsity. That’s the lowest I’ve had in 15 years, maybe more,” Morgan said.

“I know COVID had (something to do with it), seniors didn’t come out because they’re so used to not doing anything, or they got other things to do. I’m just glad these guys are out there playing. It’s a whole ‘nother world playing lacrosse, just to play, the hoops they’ve got to jump through.”

ON THE FIELD

Nate Alvidi scored six goals for the Rebels, and Constantinides scored three. Brookfield goalie Nick Schilling made 16 saves.

“New Fairfield’s a tough opponent, but I think we responded well in the second half,” Bobcats coach Chris Beaver said. “I think the guys fought hard and showed a lot of heart toward the end. Our goalie, I can’t say enough about him. He’s the heart of our team. He left it all on the line today for us.”

IT’S STILL 2021

Morgan said he was missing four midfielders for assorted reasons, including injury.

“In a week and a half from now, everybody back, return-to-play protocols, we’re going to be good,” he said.

“I’m literally trying to be really careful what I do. We didn’t scrimmage anybody. I didn’t want to risk playing the scrimmage.”

QUOTABLE

“I’m screaming like it’s five years ago, like they’re brand-new freshmen, but we’re learning. Like we said, I know everybody’s in the same boat.” —New Fairfield coach Marty Morgan

NEW FAIRFIELD 14, BROOKFIELD 1

BROOKFIELD 0 0 1 0— 1

NEW FAIRFIELD 6 3 0 5—14

Records: Brookfield 0-1; New Fairfield 2-0. Scoring: B—Jack Carroll 1g; NF—Nate Alviti 6 goals, 1 assist; Matt Constantinides 3g, 1a; Thoma Leary 3g; Drew Colesworthy 1g, 1a; Toby Berry 2a; Jevan Tenaglia 1g. Goalies: B—Nick Schilling (16 saves); NF—Cole Zering (2). Shots: B—5; NF—38.