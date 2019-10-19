New Fairfield shuts out previously unbeaten East Haven

New Fairfield’s JT Thuesen breaks a tackle against East Haven on Friday. New Fairfield’s JT Thuesen breaks a tackle against East Haven on Friday. Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close New Fairfield blanks previously unbeaten East Haven 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

EAST HAVEN — Matt Constantinides and the New Fairfield football team sat in plenty of traffic Friday evening. Constantinides and company had plenty of energy to use up.

The Rebels wasted no time exhausting that energy, scoring 20 points in the first half, on their way to a 26-0 SCC-SWC alliance victory over East Haven at Crisafi Field at East Haven High Friday evening.

“We had the long bus ride and we just wanted to get here and play,” Constantinides said. “We had a few weeks and we just wanted to focus on scoring on our first drive. It was the first time we did that this year.”

New Fairfield dominated in all phases of the game to start the contest and never slowed down. Not only did the Rebels hold a 214-82 advantage in yards in the opening half, but the Rebel offense converted four of five fourth downs, and was on the field for 44 plays compared to East Haven’s 17.

“We had the bye week so we had some time to prepare for their option,” New Fairfield coach Anthony Fata said. “Our defensive coaches did a great job. I am almost glad we were in that traffic. The guys were getting mad. They just wanted to get here and play. The kids responded.”

The Rebels showed no signs of being exhausted from the long bus ride right from the start as they marched 65 yards in 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes, 17 seconds gone by in the contest. New Fairfield twice converted fourth downs on the drive, and capped the opener with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Constantinides to Nicholas Dimyan.

East Haven looked as if it would answer the opening drive by the Rebels, marching to the New Fairfield 8-yard line before being turned aside on fourth down of its initial drive.

“That is a very good football team,” East Haven coach Scott Benoit said. “That is about as good of a football team as we have played since I have been here. They are well-coached. Their receivers are tremendous. They are an excellent team.”

The Rebels (3-2) immediately answered, using another 14-play drive to go 91 yards for a 14-0 advantage.

Two more fourth down conversions paved the way for the second touchdown connection of the game by Constantinides and Dimyan, this one from 13 yards out with 7:34 left in the opening half.

While the New Fairfield offensive line was having its way with East Haven, the defense was not going to be denied either. The Rebels had two interceptions in the opening half, and the first led to a Constantinides to Camden Lathrop 17-yard scoring strike with 1:02 remaining in the opening half for a 20-0 advantage.

“We saw some things that were working,” Constantinides said. “We saw they were playing off us and we knew we would have that comeback route.”

New Fairfield finished with a 325-128 yard advantage in the contest and scored the only points of the second half.

The Rebels extended the lead to 26-0 on their first possession of the second half when Constantinides threw his fourth touchdown pass of the contest, four yards to Jack Thuesen with 5:51 to go in the third quarter.

Constantinides finished 17-of-30 for 161 yards and four touchdown passes. Mike Altobelli ran for 86 yards in the win for New Fairfield.

Michael Castellano ran for 60 yards in the loss for East Haven.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Matt Constantinides: New Fairfield junior quarterback threw for 161 yards and four touchdowns, while also converting on four fourth down opportunities.

QUOTABLE

“We did not help ourselves in the first half. I thought we played pretty well defensively. We got beat up on offense. We just could not get going. We’ll be back. We have a good team. We have to fix some things.”

— East Haven coach Scott Benoit

NEW FAIRFIELD 26, EAST HAVEN 0

NEW FAIRFIELD 7 13 6 0 — 26

EAST HAVEN 0 0 0 0 — 0

N- Matt Constantinides to Nicholas Dimyan 5 pass ( Wilson Brawley kick) 6:47

N – Matt Constantinides to Nicholas Dimyan 13 pass ( Wilson Brawley kick) 7:34

N – Matt Constantinides to Nicholas Dimyan 17 pass (Kick blocked) 1:02

N – Matt Constantinides to Jack Thuesen 4 pass (Kick Blocked) 5:51

Records: New Fairfield 3-2; East Haven 4-1