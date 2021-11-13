New England Cross Country Championships: Gavin Sherry wins boys title, New Milford wins girls team title

Gavin Sherry of Conard, coming off a win at the CIAC State Open Cross Country Championship, won the New England Boys Championship in 15 minutes, 54.79 seconds. Aidan Puffer of Manchester was second in 16:06.12, Callum Sherry of Conard, Gavin’s brother, was third in 16:17.49, Luke Anthony of East Lyme was fourth in 16:18.96 and Michael Bohlke of Newington took fifth in 16:24.02.

Other top finishers included Walker Beverly of Hall who was 12th (16:50.45), Eamon Burke of Xavier was 13th (16:53.69), Steven Hergenrother of Ridgefield was 15th and Griffin Mandirola of Suffield was 20th (17:01.98).

The top 25 boys are named All-New England.

Hergenrother and Matthew McDonough, 29th overall (17:16.82), led Ridgefield to a third place finish in the boys team standings with 162 points. U-32 Vermont won the team title with 139 points.

In the New England Girls Championship meet, Sydney Kelleher and Madelaine Sweeney led New Milford to the team title with 140 points. Kelleher finished 11th in 19:57.53 and Sweeney was 23rd in 20:27.07. Glastonbury was third with 226 points.

Other top Connecticut individual finishers were Rachel St. Germain of Somers who was second in 19:07.48), Brooke Strauss of Glastonbury was seventh (19:50.01), Chloe Poulos of Woodland was 16th (20:12.01), Megan Minicucci of Bolton was 20th (20:22.29), Kali Holden of Trumbull was 21st (20:23.08) and Julia Antony of Guilford was 25th (20:31.16). Alex Ciccone of Cheshire was 29th (20:42.23) and Anna Omelchenko of Wilbur Cross was 30th (20:45.45).

Like the boys, the top 25 girls are named All-New England.