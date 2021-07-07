New East Haven basketball coaches have plenty of familiarity with programs

3 1 of 3 Submitted photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Submitted photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The new basketball coaches at East Haven have the necessary knowledge of the programs and some coaching experience in the town to keep the programs competitive in the rugged Southern Connecticut Conference.

Frank Lyons takes over for Ricky Narracci for the boys basketball program while Michael Archambault replaces Anthony Russell as the girls coach. Both appointments became official last month.

“We want to win and compete every night,” said Lyons, 31.

Said Archambault, 40: “Absolutely, there is a lot of pressure to take over a team that has had years and years of success in girls basketball. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Russell coached the East Haven girls for 13 seasons, winning 181 games, including the 2018 Class M state championship final, and also reached three consecutive SCC championship finals (2018-20).

Archambault is quite familiar with all of Russell’s current players. Not only has he coached the East Haven middle school girls program for several years, but Archambault has also coached Russell’s fall and summer league teams.

He has also coached travel programs in town since he was 18. This is his first varsity head job.

“That (coaching at the middle school) has allowed me to get to know all of the high school players,” Archambault said. “I know 95 percent of them, either having coached them in middle school, seen them grow up or officiated their games at the rec level.”

Lyons played for Narracci, graduating in 2008. He was an assistant coach for 11 seasons with the program under both Narracci and Jim Reynolds.

Lyons spent the last two years as the head girls coach at Westbrook. The Knights won a Class S state tournament first-round game in 2020.

“I think that (stint at Westbrook) helped prepare me to be a successful head coach at the boys level,” Lyons said. “I think I’m a much better coach having done that for two years.”

