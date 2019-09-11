New coach pleased with Law’s toughness

Alicia Francisco comes to Milford after coaching the Oxford High girls‘ soccer team for seven years.

“I’m really excited,” she said, “J.D. Rhodes has built a great program. The players are learning my system. There are a lot of girls coming back from injury. I’m impressed by the toughness they’ve shown to get right back at it.”

Law went 6-5-5 in 2018. It lost to North Branford in Class M as the No. 21 seed. Francisco’s Wolverines split Class M games after a 9-6-1 regular season.

“I’m building bonds with the team,” Francisco said. “Cici Lopes and Jillian Hall are team captains and have been phenomenal.

“We have 11 seniors and have moved some girls around.”

Hall is one of the Lady Lawmen coming off an injury plagued campaign.

“She is fearless,” Francisco said of her senior keeper. “I love that she is a vocal and takes charge, along with her technical skills.

“Cici will be at center midfield with Gia Edwards and Shelby Green.

“Ashley Shaw and Makayla Mai are center backs, and one will drop to cover.

“We have some talented outside backs with Skylar Sosa, Brooke Dillman, Avery Frank and Alexis Voytek.”

Francisco values defense, but likes her teams to be in attack mode.

“I want the girls to move (forward) as one unit,” said Francisco, who will be assisted by Joaquim Rodrigues and Terrence Brown. “It’s not so much risk/reward as it is being able to possess the ball. I believe mental toughness and physical toughness go hand in hand. We’re improving in those areas every day.”

Among the losses to graduation are Samara Thacker, Grace Wootton, Abby Bernstein, Jocelyn Wirth, Michelle Montes and Rhea Grant.

2019 Schedule

Sept. 13 — at Career/Hillhouse, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 16 — at Foran, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Lauralton Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Sacred Heart Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 24 — HAMDEN, 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 — at Guilford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 — AMITY, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 — LAURALTON HALL, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 — SACRED HEART ACADEMY, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Hamden, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at GUILFORD, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 — CAREER/HILLHOUSE, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at AMITY, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 28 — CHESHIRE, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 — FORAN, 7:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS