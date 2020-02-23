New Canaan's Tyler Sung pins Xavier's Quinn Moynihan to win the 152 pound weight class finals of the CIAC Class L Wrestling tournament on Feb. 22, 2020 at Bristol Central High School in Bristol, Connecticut. New Canaan's Tyler Sung pins Xavier's Quinn Moynihan to win the 152 pound weight class finals of the CIAC Class L Wrestling tournament on Feb. 22, 2020 at Bristol Central High School in Bristol, Connecticut. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Canaan’s Sung pins his way to Class L three-peat 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BRISTOL — New Canaan has had its fair share of elite wrestlers over the years.

As far as coach Bobby Rushton is concerned, Tyler Sung is in a class by himself.

“He’s the all-time greatest,” Rushton said. “As far as New Canaan history, he’s set the bar really high.”

Sung put on a tour de force this weekend as he swept four matches in the Class L tournament at Bristol Central, pinning all four opponents in under a minute, to claim his third consecutive state championship.

Even the title bout was over quickly, as the top-seeded Sung gained control at the opening whistle and pinned Xavier’s Quinn Moynihan in just 36 seconds.

“The mentality was just to go in there, dominate, and get them over with quick,” Sung said. “Don’t waste any time or play around. I didn’t want to give anyone a chance, and just looked to close it out.”

New Canaan’s Tyler Sung wins third straight state title as he pins Xavier’s Quinn Moynihan in 36 seconds in the 152 final. #ctwr ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ ⁦@NcMatmen⁩ pic.twitter.com/GHaYFZNGO7 — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) February 23, 2020

Sung is attempting to complete a second straight grand slam, after winning FCIAC, Class L, State Open and New England titles last winter. Saturday’s victory gets him halfway there with FCIAC and Class L championships.

Sung’s senior season has been emotional. He missed most of the regular season while recovering from knee surgery, and when he was about to return, his mother, Carol, passed away in late January.

Sung finally got on the mat with about 10 days remaining in the regular season, winning all five of his matches by pinfalls. After winning four Class L matches this weekend, he is 12-0 with 11 pins.

“He put three more matches under his belt at FCIACs, so coming into this he had a ton of confidence,” Rushton said. “He was in control every match. His game plan never changes. He’s confident and he wrestles his match. He kept the tempo up and got the job done. It’s good to see him consistent and it’s good to see him healthy.”

In the first three rounds of the Class L tournament, Sung defeated No. 16 Christopher Scoffone of Cheshire in 44 seconds in the opener; pinned No. 8 Frank Miano of Farmington in 36 seconds in the quarterfinals, and then topped No. 5 Noah Pryzbek of Simsbury in 49 seconds in the semis.

While the 4-0 sweep through Class L was spectacular, Sung said last week’s FCIAC championship in his hometown gym, was extra special.

“FCIACs personally, was the highlight for me,” Sung said. “That’s just home and it was my last FCIACs. The whole tournament, having the team with me, sharing it with the town like that, it was very different wrestling in front of everybody and it was very nice to have all that support.”

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

CLASS L

(at Bristol Central)

TEAM SCORES

1. Xavier 243; 2. Simsbury 240.5; 3. New Milford 166.5; 4. Bristol Eastern 165; 5. Bristol Central 149.5; 6. Wethersfield 107.5; 7. Middletown 102.5; 8. Amity 99; 9. Pomperaug 87; 10. New Canaan 77; 11. East Lyme/Norwich Tech 68.5; 12. Fitch 64; 13. E.O. Smith 62; 14. Daniel Hand 61; 14. Newington 61; 16. Bunnell 57; 17. Maloney 54; 18. Harding 49; 19. Farmington 36; 20. Wilton 33; 21. North Haven 32; 22. South Windsor 21; 23. Windsor 19; 24. Cheshire 18; 25. Darien 3

PLACE WINNERS

106: 1st Evan Lindner (New Milford) DEC Trent Thompson (Bristol Eastern), 6-4; 3rd William Hamilton (Bristol Central) MD Cael Finn (Simsbury), 14-5; 5th Jake Laurie (Wethersfield) DEC Colin Boufford (Amity), 6-5

113: 1st Michael Rapuano (Xavier) TF Bryce Arnold (Wethersfield), 19-2 5:29; 3rd Jake Coniglio (New Milford) F Joseph Mastroianni (Pomperaug), 4:09; 5th Xavier Reid (Harding) DEC Jeremiah Irizary (East Lyme/Norwich Tech), 6-2

120: 1st Giuseppe Iamunno (North Haven) F Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern), 0:40; 3rd Colin Loria (Xavier) DEC David Jutcawitz (Pomperaug), 6-2; 5th Ryan Mclaughlin (Bunnell) FOR Jacob Aldi (Bristol Central), 0-0

126: 1st Kalil Shabazz (Middletown) DEC Michael Carpenter (Pomperaug), 5-3; 3rd Aaron Morocho (Bristol Eastern) MD Karriem Hoe (Bristol Central), 8-0; 5th Maximus Piel (New Milford) DEC Gehad Saleh (Maloney), 8-4

132: 1st Thomas Finn (Simsbury) TF Peter Coniglio (New Milford), 15-0 4:51; 3rd Jason Feto (Bristol Central) F Dylan Sassu (Middletown), 2:56; 5th Brian Beirne (Daniel Hand) DEC Cameron Cruz (Bristol Eastern), 12-6

138: 1st Khalil Bourjeili (New Milford) F John Mairano (Simsbury), 1:59; 3rd Thomas Nichols (Bristol Eastern) DEC Quin Rogers (E.O. Smith), 9-2; 5th Giovanni Imme (Xavier) F Xavien Reid (Harding), 0:58

145: 1st James Lunt (Xavier) F Saul Pera (Simsbury), 3:15; 3rd Melakai Maddox (Fitch) F Julian Dematteo (Bunnell), 2:09; 5th Liam Keylock (Amity) DEC Jacob Zotti (Newington), 4-2.

152: 1st Tyler Sung (New Canaan) F Quinn Moynihan (Xavier), 0:36; 3rd Alexander Marshall (Bristol Eastern) MD Noah Pryzbek (Simsbury), 11-0; 5th Matthew Duquette (Bristol Central) F Aidan Gilchrist (Pomperaug), 1:21

160: 1st Luke Tischio (Xavier) DEC Terrell Johnson (Middletown), 8-5; 3rd Kody Talento (Maloney) DEC Giovanni Andino (Farmington), 7-5 SV; 5th Andrew Oken (Simsbury) wins by forfeit over Naszier Matthews (Fitch), 0-0

170:1st Richard Morrell (New Milford) F Ethan Grous (E.O. Smith), 0:39; 3rd Tyler Coiro (Simsbury) F Rocky Mayer (Daniel Hand), 4:05; 5th Ryan Miner (Xavier) DEC Matthew Benevento (New Canaan), 5-3

182: 1st Simon Flaherty (Amity) DEC Aidan Lozada (Newington), 7-4; 3rd Ryan Guilfoyle (Simsbury) DEC Marcus Nieves (Wethersfield), 7-5; 5th Nick Demanche (Bunnell) DEC Corey Filewich (East Lyme/Norwich Tech), 9-3

195: 1st Jakob Salinas (Bristol Central) DEC Marcelius Ruiz (Xavier), 2-1; 3rd Nicholas Thompson (Wethersfield) DEC Jacob Toth (Middletown), 9-4; 5th Jack Cunningham (Simsbury) F Darnell Benoit (Harding), 1:27

220: 1st Joshua Foote (Amity) DEC Roark Ryan (East Lyme/Norwich Tech), 3-2; 3rd Frank Guilfoyle (Simsbury) DEC Michael Reddick (Xavier), 6-4; 5th Max Usmanov (Newington) FOR Darel Rivera rodriguez (Maloney), 0-0

285: 1st Nicholas St. peter (Bristol Eastern) DEC D’sean Martin (Simsbury), 3-2; 3rd Malcom Wilson-toliver (Xavier) DEC Eric Facey (Bristol Central), 3-1; 5th Benjamin Clay (New Canaan) F Andrew Coscia (Amity), 1:38