New Canaan’s Grip It and Rip It tournament canceled in wake of Isaias

With many homes in the state still without power and some roads impassable, this weekend’s Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football tournament in New Canaan has been canceled, tournament director Chris Silvestri said Thursday.

More than 600,000 Connecticut homes were without power after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region on Tuesday.

In New Canaan, 84% of homes and businesses were without power on Wednesday, according to the Eversource website, and restoration could take “several days,” according to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan.

Grip It and Rip It, which has been held for the past 13 years in New Canaan, featured 32 teams last summer, but as of Wednesday night had its field reduced to 18 teams, due to COVID restrictions.

This year’s tournament was to have been run with many COVID-related safety protocols, including masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer, smaller roster sizes, and a health assessment of players and coaches before entry to the fields.