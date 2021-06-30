New Canaan’s David Siegel commits to Vanderbilt football

He had what New Canaan football coach Lou Marinelli describes as the “toughest high school career I’ve seen” during his time with the Rams.

But for David Siegel, the story has an upbeat ending.

Siegel, who is starting a post graduate year at The Hun School in Princeton, N.J., has committed to play football at Vanderbilt University starting in 2022. He made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

“I wanted to spend the next stage of my life in a place where I would grow as an athlete,” Siegel tweeted. “With that being said, I am excited to announce that I have committed to Vanderbilt University.”

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle had several offers from Div. I schools, including Duke, Illinois, UConn and UMass. He visited Duke, Illinois and Vanderbilt in June before deciding on the Commodores.

Siegel didn’t get to play in many official games while at New Canaan. He subbed in for an injured player as a sophomore and did so well, he remained on the line for the rest of that season, according to Marinelli.

Siegel suffered a torn labrum during a summer football camp in 2019 and was forced to sit out his entire junior season. He was a captain as a senior, but lost that season when the CIAC cancelled fall football.

Siegel was able to play in four games in a private league last fall and Marinelli said he did well in those games, which also allowed the team to compile game film for the senior.

That film, along with clips of him working out, was sent to various college teams and “a lot of people were impressed,” according to Marinelli.

“(Siegel is) very athletic,” Marinelli said during the fall. “He’s tall, he’s got good range and he’s a wonderful kid. (And) he’s a tremendous teammate. He probably got the most recognition when the kids were voting for captains.”

In his tweet, Siegel thanked his coaches at New Canaan and The Hun School.

“To all who have spent tireless hours training and pushing me to be a better person and athlete, I thank you,” Siegel said.

For Marinelli, it’s a great ending for a player who didn’t get much time on the field for the Rams.

“It’s all worked out for him,” Marinelli said. “He wanted to be at a Power 5 school and here he is.”

David.Stewart@heartsmediact.com; @dstewartsports