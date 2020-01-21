New Canaan’s Sophie Potter (26) gets to the puck in front of West Haven/SHA’s Jenna Hunt (7) during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. New Canaan’s Sophie Potter (26) gets to the puck in front of West Haven/SHA’s Jenna Hunt (7) during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Canaan tops West Haven/SHA for coach Rich Bulan’s 500th win 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — New Canaan’s Rich Bulan reached a coaching milestone with his 500th career victory on Monday night.

Few of the first 499 could have been much wilder.

Kaleigh Harden whipped in a goal to the top left corner with 6:24 remaining as New Canaan held off West Haven/SHA 6-5 in a battle of state girls hockey contenders at the Darien Ice House.

Harden’s goal, her third of the game, came just 11 seconds after Brooke McNabola, who scored twice, had tied the game for West Haven/SHA. The Westie Sharks had rallied from a two-goal deficit to start the third period.

“Crazy game,” Bulan said with a smile. “You can tell why they’re undefeated. Those first two lines can move the puck and they’ve got a solid defense, so luckily we scored more than they did. Do I wish it was a cleaner game? Yes, but a win’s a win. Let’s walk away and go from here.”

Bulan now has 365 career wins for New Canaan (9-3-1), after earning 135 wins as the coach of the Westhill boys hockey team.

For West Haven/SHA (9-1), the loss was the first of the winter.

“Win or lose, this is one of the better games we’ve played all season from start to finish,” West Haven/SHA coach Erin Blake said. “We really wanted it, they played their hearts out and they left it all out there. Rich’s teams are always great and we gave them a run for their money.”

The game also featured a milestone for West Haven/SHA senior forward Taylor Nowak, who scored her 100th career goal in the first period. That goal came with 2:06 remaining in the frame, and cut New Canaan’s lead to 2-1 at the time.

“I was at 99 and in my last game, I tried my hardest to get the 100th goal and I couldn’t do it,” Nowak said. “I think I jinxed myself thinking about it a little too much, so I came into the game staying clear-headed and looking for the win.”

The Rams had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period when linemates Courtney O’Connell (2 goals, 1 assist) and Kaleigh Harden found the net. Nowak’s goal then cut it to 2-1.

McNabola went top shelf to tie the score at 2-2 just 3:27 into the second period.

The two teams then combined to scored four goals in a span of less than three minutes.

Jianna Cohrs netted a goal at 7:52 to give West Haven/SHA its only lead at 3-2, but Kaleigh Harden scored 30 seconds later to tie it again. O’Connell and McKenna Harden then scored for the Rams to boost the lead to 5-3.

West Haven/SHA Megan Froelich (1 goal, 3 assists) opened the scoring in the third period, and McNabola tied it with 6:35 remaining before Kaleigh Harden put New Canaan ahead for good.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan. Harden had five points with a hat trick and two assists, but more importantly, she twice responded to West Haven/SHA goals, putting the Rams back in front each time.

QUOTABLE

“I’ve been fortunate to do 200, 300, 400 and now 500 in New Canaan. Honestly, I’d have it no other way. This has been nothing but great — great kids, great parents, great support throughout the school and the community. This is like a dream come true and it’s added years to my coaching life.” — New Canaan coach Rich Bulan on his 500th career win.





NEW CANAAN 6, WEST HAVEN/SHA 5

WEST HAVEN/SHA 1 2 2 — 5

NEW CANAAN 2 3 1 — 6

West Haven/SHA: Megan Froelich 1g, 3a; Brooke McNabola 2g; Jianna Cohrs 1g, 1a; Taylor Nowak 1g, 1a; Mackenzie Gardner 1a.

New Canaan: Kaleigh Harden 3g, 2a Courtney O’Connell 2g, 1a; McKenna Harden 1g; Maddie Kloud 2a.

Saves: WH/SHA – Hailey Alfano 18; NC – Blythe Novick 23.

Records: West Haven/SHA 9-1; New Canaan 9-3-1.