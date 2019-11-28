New Canaan shuts out No. 3 Darien for Turkey Bowl three-peat

New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne (10) stretches for a touchdown during the Rams' annual Turkey Bowl football game against Darien at Darien High School on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne (10) stretches for a touchdown during the Rams' annual Turkey Bowl football game against Darien at Darien High School on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Canaan shuts out Darien for Turkey Bowl three-peat 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — For the third consecutive year, New Canaan is the Turkey Bowl champion.

The Rams delivered a stellar performance on both sides of the ball and shut out rival Darien, 20-0, Thanksgiving morning at Darien High School.

New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne passed for one touchdown and ran for another in the first quarter to give the Rams an early 14-0 lead.

After a Darien fumble New Canaan’s Drew Pyne hits Christian Sweeney for 31-yard TD and it’s 7-0 New Canaan leads Darien with 8:50 left in 1Q #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/p8xvIVamO8 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 28, 2019

The Rams did much of their offensive damage on the ground, rushing 49 times for 204 yards, with Christian Carson putting up 94 yards and a touchdown and and John Wise adding 42 yards.

With the win, New Canaan (8-2) unofficially secured the No. 4 seed and a home game for the CIAC Class L quarterfinals, and will host No. 5 Wethersfield (8-2) on Tuesday.

Darien (9-1) suffered its first loss of the season and dropped to the No. 3 seed in the Class LL playoffs. The Blue Wave will host No. 6 Greenwich (9-1) on Tuesday.

The CIAC will officially announce playoff parings on Friday.

“Days like today are what you live for…” New Canaan QB Drew Pyne said about playing in the Turkey Bowl #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/ZxFijfqQFM — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 28, 2019

NEW CANAAN 20, DARIEN 0

NEW CANAAN 14 0 6 0 — 20

DARIEN 0 0 0 0 — 0

NC — Christian Sweeney, 31-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Nick Radman kick), 8:50

NC — Pyne, 13-yard run (Radman kick), 2:36

NC — Chrstian Carson, 3-yard run (Radman kick blocked), 1:46

Records: New Canaan 8-2; Darien 9-1