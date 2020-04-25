New Canaan residents parade past home of NFL draft pick Lucas Niang

Over 300 cars, led by police cars, fire trucks and ambulances paraded past the house of Lucas Niang, Saturday afternoon.

Niang, a 2016 graduate of New Canaan, played at TCU prior to being drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A long line of cars beeped their horns, flashed homemade signs and waved both flags of the Chiefs and New Canaan Football.