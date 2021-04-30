New Canaan jumps to No. 10 in national girls lacrosse rankings

New Canaan’s victory over Darien in girls lacrosse made an impact in the National rankings, as the Rams jumped into the Nike/US Lacrosse Top 25 this week.

The Rams (5-0) are ranked No. 10, with Darien (4-1) dropping from No. 6 to No. 19. New Canaan was not ranked in the preseason poll, but was in the “also considered” category.

The Rams and Blue Wave are the only Connecticut teams in the Top 25. New Canaan is also No. 5 in the Northeast region, with Darien at No. 9.

New Canaan is playing six games in the first 10 days of its season, a result of its two-week COVID-19 quarantine which ended last Wednesday. The Rams have played three of the four postponed contests. They’ve defeated Darien, Greenwich, Wilton and Stamford in the FCIAC, and Daniel Hand of the SCC.

New Canaan will face another SCC power, Cheshire (6-1), at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Dunning Field.

The Rams will play their second game against Darien at 4 p.m., Monday, at DHS.

