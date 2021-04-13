New Canaan girls lacrosse in quarantine until April 21

The New Canaan girls lacrosse team will have the start of its season delayed as the team is in COVID-19 quarantine until April 21, athletic director Jay Egan confirmed on Monday.

The Rams will have three games postponed, all of which will be rescheduled, Egan said. New Canaan has four games to make up, including a game against Greenwich which had already been postponed with the Cardinals in quarantine.

New Canaan’s quarantine is due to a positive case, according to Egan.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” Egan said. “The players are doing everything they can and doing all the right things. The problem is you can do all the right things and this can still happen.

“A lot of the high school kids are starting to get vaccinated now, but if it’s not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s at least six weeks away (to full vaccination) for a lot of them.”

The games postponed include Tuesday’s opener at Ludlowe, as well as a road game against Daniel Hand on April 17, and a home game against Wilton on April 20.

The Rams will be eligible to return on April 21, and are scheduled to host rival Darien at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 22, at Dunning Field.

The game against Wilton has been rescheduled for Monday, April 26, and the game against Hand has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 28. Both are listed as “awaiting acceptance” on the CIAC website. The New Canaan-Ludlowe game has not yet been rescheduled.

“They’ve been doing everything that they can do to keep their season intact, so we’re going to reschedule most of the games that we were supposed to play and take it from there,” Egan said.

Egan also said that the junior varsity program is intact because New Canaan’s teams are not practicing together.

The Rams have appeared in the last two CIAC Class L finals, winning the championship in 2018 and finishing as the runner-up to Darien in 2019.