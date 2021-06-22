New Canaan girls golf plays in Nationals at Pinehurst

3 1 of 3 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The New Canaan girls golf team will have one more chance to represent the Rams, and it will be on a national stage.

New Canaan will have six players competing at the Girls High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina this week. The Invitational is a 54-hole stroke play competition and will be held over three days, beginning Wednesday and concluding Friday.

Girls and boys tournaments are being held, featuring 560 golfers from 49 states, and New Canaan is the only team from Connecticut at the competition.

New Canaan coach Priscilla Schulz said she had received an email asking if her team would like to play in the tournament, and when she asked her players the response was an enthusiastic yes.

“I’m very happy for the girls,” Schulz said. “They’ve put in a lot of work during the last few years and they absolutely deserve it. We’ll be going against some of the top high schools in the country.”

New Canaan’s contingent of six girls will feature a mix from the high school classes, and will include senior co-captains Stirling Legge and Julia Bazata, who graduated last week, along with juniors Molly Mitchell and Sofia Carlberg, and freshmen Amanda Vigano and Faith Hobbs.

On Monday, Schulz said the players were heading to North Carolina separately, but that all would be there by Tuesday to play a practice round.

New Canaan is coming off a fourth consecutive FCIAC championship this spring, as they shot a 346 over 18 holes at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, winning by 26 strokes over runner-up Ludlowe.

Legge was the conference medalist with an 83, while Mitchell shot 85 and tied for the runner-up spot. Vigano was fourth with an 86.

The Rams were also unbeaten during the regular season for a third consecutive season, and finished as the runner-up with a 363 at the State tournament. Hall won with a 349, snapping a run of three consecutive state titles for New Canaan.

Schulz’s advice to her players is simply to “enjoy the experience” this week.

“Not too many high school players can say they were invited to the national tournament and get to play at Pinehurst,” Schulz said. “There’s absolutely no pressure on them, no stress, so just enjoy the experience.”

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports