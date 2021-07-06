New Canaan girls golf caps season in Nationals at Pinehurst

The main attraction when the New Canaan girls golf team headed to Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina to play in the High School National Invitational was the legendary setting, which has played host to many major tournaments.

Instead of the course, however, some of the best memories the Rams took away from the event were of people.

“One of the best things about golf is you learn to play with other people and not against them,” Julia Bazata said. “I loved the girls I played with. They were amazing. I still talk to them. I know it’s only a week, but we text every day and it’s really cool.

“Obviously playing Pinehurst was amazing,” Stirling Legge said. “The girls that I played with were from Arkansas, Florida and Alabama and they were unbelievable golfers and some of the nicest girls I’ve ever played with. It was really fun to play with people from completely different areas and backgrounds.”

Bazata and Legge were in a unique position for the Nationals, as the co-captains had graduated from New Canaan High on June 15, a day which would’ve marked the end of their careers with the Rams.

Instead, the two college-bound Rams had one last chance to play for New Canaan on a big stage. The Invitational featured a 54-hole competition from June 23-25, with New Canaan finishing 18th among 29 full teams.

“What a way to finish,” coach Priscilla Schulz said of her two seniors. “The fact that they’re both playing golf in college, this was a great springboard for them. They both played well, especially on the last day. It was a great transition from high school to college.”

Legge, the medalist at the FCIAC championship, will play for Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., and Bazata will play at Emory College in Atlanta, Ga.

New Canaan’s lineup also featured two juniors, including Molly Mitchell, the FCIAC Player of the Year, and Sofia Carlberg, along with freshmen Amanda Vigano and Faith Hobbs.

Pinehurst features nine 18-hole courses, and New Canaan hit three of them, playing No. 6 in the opening round, No. 9 on Thursday, and No. 8 on Friday.

Legge and Mitchell had the Rams’ best scores, as each shot 259. Legge had 85s on the first two days and an 89 to close it out, while Mitchell shot 87, 83, and 86. Bazata improved her score each day, shooting 91, 87, and 86 for a 264.

The day before the tournament started, the New Canaan players were able to shoot a practice round and got through 18 holes despite a rainstorm.

“In the practice round, it actually poured on us,” Bazata said. “We were going to finish, rain or shine. We got soaked by the end and we were cold in the shuttle back to the hotel, but we paid $90 and were there to play. So we were going to finish.”

Legge said there were some jitters on the day the tournament started, but the Rams pushed through and played well.

“There were more nerves than going into the states or FCIAC (championships) or anything like that, but I thought everybody did pretty well,” Legge said. “Julia had two of her best rounds of the year, and I did well. The course was long so I had a really hard time getting to the green in two or three and then making pars. But finishing top 20 (as a team) on that stage is all we could have asked for.”

Bazata pointed out that a lot of the players they met were from warmer-weather states and thus get to play year-round.

“We kind of have a month or two period where we’re trying to get back to where we were a month before the winter so we can start to improve,” Bazata said. “They’re just constantly playing and improving, so it was amazing to see them hit the ball. The first day was all nerves and thinking ‘Oh my God, she just birdied three holes in a row’ or ‘she just out-drove me by 50 yards.’ I got into it and just realized that their game doesn’t affect me. I just have to play my own game.”

Bazata said that for her and Stirling, playing in the event will help them as they step up to the next level in college this fall.

And given the precarious nature of the past high school sports year, getting the chance to play at Pinehurst was not something the Rams had ever dreamed about.

“If you told me in March that this was going to be the finish we were going to have, playing at Pinehurst, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Legge said. “It was the greatest experience I think I’ll ever have. It was amazing.”

