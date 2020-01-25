New Canaan earns first win over Trumbull since 2013

New Canaan's Aaron Fishman (2) drives against Trumbull's Andrew Cutter (33) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. New Canaan's Aaron Fishman (2) drives against Trumbull's Andrew Cutter (33) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Photo: Mike Wilson / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Mike Wilson / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Canaan fends off Trumbull 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — With eight teams separated by just one game heading into Friday night’s FCIAC basketball action, every conference win is a precious one when it comes to potential playoff pecking order.

The New Canaan Rams made significant headway toward their conference postseason goal with a hard-fought 50-48 win over Trumbull.

The Rams built a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter and then held on for dear life as the Eagles fought back in the fourth. Trumbull cut New Canaan’s advantage to just two points with 2:33 left in the game, only to fall just short.

“To our kids’ credit they found a way to win,” New Canaan head coach Danny Melzer said. “I think I sent the wrong message when we were up 16 and we played not to lose instead of playing to win and I take the blame for that. But you have to find a way to survive. We made just enough free throws and had just enough stops down the stretch to win. It wasn’t pretty but I’m very happy with the win.”

With the victory — New Canaan’s first over Trumbull over an eight-game stretch going back to 2013 — the Rams qualified for the CIAC playoffs. This will be the second straight season New Canaan (8-3 overall, 5-2 FCIAC) will appear in the state tournament, one that the Rams won last year.

It was also New Canaan’s second straight win without its leading scorer, star senior Alex Gibbens, who is still day-to-day with a hip injury suffered a week ago.

“For us to go 2-and-0 without Gibbens says a lot about the rest of the team,” Melzer said. “I know he wants to be out there with us and hopefully he will be soon enough. But these guys stepped up without him.”

Meanwhile Trumbull (6-4, 3-3) dropped its second straight game and third in its last four contests. The Eagles had trouble taking care of the ball through the first three quarters, as 14 turnovers led to a 15-point deficit heading into the final stanza.

“We have to come out and get a better start,” Trumbull head coach Buddy Bray said. “Credit New Canaan. In that first half they ran their stuff, they finished, they shared really well and they were the better team tonight. We had to fight but never got the lead back. We have some things to work on but I’m glad the kids kept fighting and playing.”

New Canaan started the game off hot, building a 7-2 lead three minutes into the contest. The Eagles fought back behind baskets from senior Quentar Taylor (17 points) and sophomore Connor Johnston (4 points) to make it 7-6 before New Canaan’s Henry Pohle (5 points) drained a jumper to give the Rams a 9-6 leading heading into the second quarter.

The Eagles went on a 6-0 run to go up 12-9 with 5:32 left in the half. New Canaan countered with a 15-2 run of its own over the rest of the quarter. Senior co-captain Ryan McAleer (8 points) led the surge with six of those points while running a near-flawless point for the Rams, who led 24-14 at the half.

“Ryan has 45-plus games as a starting varsity experience,” Melzer said. “He was the point guard for a state championship-winning team. He’s played in every big game to play in and it shows.”

The Rams extended their lead in the third, outscoring the Eagles 10-2 over the first 3:28 of the quarter and led 40-25 going into the fourth.

Trumbull made it interesting, scoring the first 11 points of the quarter to cut New Canaan’s lead to 40-36 with 4:12 left.

A full-court McAleer pass to senior Aaron Fishman went for a layup to end the New Canaan scoring drought, but Trumbull scored the next two baskets to make it 42-40.

McAleer countered with a layup and a pair of free throws from Fishman put New Canaan up 46-40 with less than a minute left to play. The Eagles got it back to within one possession after junior Jake Gruttadauria made the front end of a one-and-one then hit a running layup on Trumbull’s ensuing possession, cutting the Rams lead to 46-43 with 35 seconds remaining.

New Canaan junior Christian Sweeney put the game away, however, hitting three of four foul shots to make it 49-43. Trumbull finished the game on a 5-1 run, but it was just a bit too little, too late.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ryan McAleer, New Canaan. The senior floor general was steady as usual throughout the contest, easily breaking Trumbull’s full-court press and helped jumpstart New Canaan’s offense in the second quarter.

QUOTABLE

“You have to stack as many wins as you can every opportunity you can get. We could have very easily choked that game away and we didn’t.” — New Canaan head coach Danny Melzer.

“Possessions are too important to turn the ball over. The kids are learning that we have to value that possession. You have to grind it out early on the road because it’s always going to be tough.” — Trumbull head coach Buddy Bray.

NEW CANAAN 50, TRUMBULL 48

TRUMBULL (6-4)

Quentar Taylor 7 2-3 17, Jake Gruttadauria 4 1-2 10, Andrew Cutter 3 2-2 8, Mileeq Green 1 2-2 4, Connor Johnston 2 0-0 4, Lance Walsh 1 0-0 3, Johnny McCain 1 0-0 2, Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-9 48

NEW CANAAN (8-3)

Brandon Sechan 4 3-7 13, Christian Sweeney 4 3-4 12, Aaron Fishman 3 2-3 9, Ryan McAleer 3 2-2 8, Henry Pohle 2 0-0 5, Leo Magnus 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Hall 0 0-2 0, Colin Russo 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-18 50

TRUMBULL 6 8 11 23 — 48

NEW CANAAN 9 15 16 10 — 50

3-Point field goals: Walsh, Gruttadauria, Taylor, Sechan 2, Sweeney, Pohle