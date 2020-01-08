New Canaan fends off Greenwich

New Canaan’s Katherine Lisecky (22) drives to the hoop against Greenwich on Tuesday. New Canaan’s Katherine Lisecky (22) drives to the hoop against Greenwich on Tuesday. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Canaan girls basketball fends off Greenwich 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — With a victory over rival Darien already under its belt, it’s not as if the New Canaan girls basketball team was looking for a signature win.

But the Rams’ latest game against Greenwich may have taken their season to another level.

New Canaan outscored the Cards 20-5 in the first half and then held off a furious Greenwich rally for a 37-33 win Tuesday night at NCHS.

The victory extended the Rams’ winning streak to four games and gave them a 5-2 record, just two wins short of their total last winter. They’re also 3-1 in the FCIAC.

Greenwich, meanwhile, had a two-game win streak snapped and is now 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

New Canaan’s defense was outstanding in the first half as the Rams bottled up a Cardinals’ offense, which had topped 50 points in five of the first six games. That, coupled with solid rebounding, limited Greenwich’s second-chance shots and led to a 12-1 advantage for New Canaan in the second quarter.

Baskets by Liz DeMarino and Riana Afshar to open the second half boosted the Rams’ lead to 19 points at 24-5.

The Cardinals came to life after that, outscoring New Canaan 12-3 over the remainder of the third quarter. In the fourth, the Greenwich rally continued, buoyed by the play of Mackenzie Nelson, who scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half.

When Ava Sollenne nailed a deep 3-pointer with 40 seconds on the clock, it was suddenly a one-possession game with the Rams leading 32-30.

New Canaan’s Quinn McKiernan hit the first of two free throws to make it a three-point game, but the Rams kept possession on a jump ball when she missed the second shot. McKiernan ended up back at the free throw line and drained two shots to put the game on ice.

McKiernan finished with 11 points, while Katie Dunn added nine for New Canaan. Sollenne scored eight and Kayla Anderson had six for Greenwich.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Quinn McKiernan, New Canaan. McKiernan had a team-high 11 points, six of which came during the Rams’ huge second quarter. She also hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to seal the win for New Canaan.