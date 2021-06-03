New Canaan cruises to FCIAC girls golf championship

5 1 of 5 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









FAIRFIELD — At this point it seems that not even Mother Nature can slow down the New Canaan girls golf team.

The Rams delivered yet another dominating performance on a big stage, overcoming at times rainy and difficult conditions to capture their fourth consecutive FCIAC championship Thursday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course.

Senior co-captain Stirling Legge shot an 83 to earn medalist honors for New Canaan, which had three of the top four scores and shot a 346, winning by 26 strokes over second-place Ludlowe.

The Rams had recently wrapped up a 13-0 record, their third straight unbeaten regular season, and lived up to their billing as league favorites in the final.

“Coach (Priscilla) Schulz always says it’s one match at a time,” Legge said. “Today’s today and you just start from zero. That helped our mindset to just play steady and keep going, especially with these conditions. The regular season was great and this is the icing on the cake.”

New Canaan junior Molly Mitchell was second with an 85, tying Ludlowe’s Catherine Wallace for the runner-up spot, and Ram freshman Amanda Vigano was fourth with an 86.

St. Joseph’s Jamie Andrade and Trumbull’s Jensie Nicholas shot 87s and tied for fifth.

“There’s a lot of great competition in the FCIAC, so the fact that they were able to come out today and shoot the scores they did, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Schulz said. “I’m happy for them because they earned it.”

Senior co-captain Julia Bazata, who shot a 92 to finish New Canaan’s scoring, said the approach was simple: Enjoy the competition.

“It was just have fun, and if we have fun, it’ll be a win,” Bazata said. “To have fun in the rain was kind of hard, but we were making the most of it and to win in the conditions, I’m really happy with it.”

The rain picked up not long after the players started teeing off, throwing a wild card into the tournament. Schulz said her team proved up to the challenge.

“It was which team was going to be able to play in the rain and play through these conditions,” Schulz said. “We’ve had some matches this year in tough conditions, so the kids have proven that they’re mudders out there and they did a great job.

“Molly (Mitchell) came in on the front nine with a 40 which is crazy in the pouring rain. She did great, she came through, and we needed everybody’s score out there.”

The Rams had an advantage with experience, as Mitchell, Legge and Bazata were all part of the FCIAC and State championship team in 2019. The captains that season were Meghan Mitchell and Morgan Hibbert, and Bazata gave credit to them for part of this year’s success.

“We’ve had great captains in the past and they set the tone for how we should be captains,” Bazata said.

For Legge, a pair of birdies set the foundation for a great day and a championship performance.

“I had a tougher front just because of the conditions, but I was able to go birdie-birdie and once you start hitting the ball well, it just goes from there because you get that confidence,” Legge said. “It was definitely a good day.”

The latest championship capped a season which was all about team, according to Schulz.

“All year, the girls have picked each other up,” the coach said. “When one doesn’t have their strongest round, there’s somebody else who picks it up and has a great round. It’s been a real team and a real family.”





david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports





FCIAC Girls Golf Championship

NEW CANAAN (346): Stirling Legge 83 (Medalist), Molly Mitchell 85, Amanda Vigano 86, Julia Bazata 92, Sofia Carlberg 99.

LUDLOWE (372): Catherine Wallace 85, Julie Bucher 88, Aley Boyce 95, Emily McCarthy 104, Laura Herron 116.

STAPLES (386): Leni Lemcke 90, Lizzie Kuendorf 93, Keeva Boyle 100, Linnea Jagenberg 103, Kathleen Coffey 108.

GREENWICH (388): Caroline McShea 89, Charlotte Langhorne 93, Ella Fish 98, Sarah Peng 108, Bella Crasto 124.

TRUMBULL (393): Jensie Nicholas 87, Lindsay Baker 98, Devyn Genet 103, Cailtin Ghent 105, Grace Trotta 124.

INDIVIDUALS: Jaime Andrade (St. Joseph) 87, Samhita Kakarlapudi (Wilton) 89, Rachel Shepherd (Warde) 91, Jasmine Shtufaj (Darien) 94, Maddie Wilson (Ridgefield) 95, Kayla Creegan (Danbury) 101, Sidney Falterer (Warde) 104, Julia Kaye (St. Joseph) 105.