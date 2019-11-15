New Canaan celebrates after Dillyn Patten (center) scored against Cheshire on Thursday. New Canaan celebrates after Dillyn Patten (center) scored against Cheshire on Thursday. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 28 Caption Close New Canaan advances past Cheshire into Class LL quarterfinals 1 / 28 Back to Gallery

CHESHIRE — Girls soccer teams won’t get much better preparation for state tournament play than butting heads with the heavyweight teams in the FCIAC.

New Canaan was one of the upper-echelon teams in the FCIAC this year. And this set of Rams flexed its collective muscle on Thursday afternoon against another set of Rams from Cheshire.

Dillyn Patten scored both goals for No. 9 seed New Canaan, which defeated No. 8 Cheshire 2-0 in a Class LL state tournament second-round game at Alumni Field.

“I think that league is the best of the best,” Patten said about the FCIAC. “We wanted to come out and show the team we’re here because we worked hard and deserve it.”

New Canaan (15-4-1) will now face top seed and unbeaten Southington in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time to be determined.

“Playing in states is a bit of a journey into the unknown with some of the teams you are going to play,” New Canaan coach Rich Hichson said. “Obviously, the level of competition we get in the FCIAC helps us with that.”

New Canaan kept putting a ton of pressure on Cheshire’s defense and put several shots into the box. Then Patten broke the scoreless tie exactly 29 minutes into the game.

Cheshire goalkeeper Seymone Rosenberg dove to save the initial shot by Courtney O’Connell. The ball deflected out right to Patten.

“I really think that was a teamwork effort,” Patten said. “My teammate Courtney had an amazing shot. I was lucky to be there to follow it up.”

Said Cheshire coach Kylee McIntosh: “I thought we dealt with the long (through) balls pretty well. It was more about the balls in the box that were hectic. We couldn’t clear them out.”

New Canaan held Cheshire without a shot in the first half and just two overall. New Canaan goalkeeper Emma Gibbens didn’t need to make a save.

Patten scored the insurance goal with 10:53 remaining.

“The second goal, I think we were anticipating it the whole second half,” Patten said. “We (were given) a halftime speech that they (Cheshire) were going to come out in fire, which they did. But we needed to put another one away, which we did.”

Cheshire (14-4-2) was seeking its first Class LL state quarterfinal since 2011. But it’s been a successful year overall for Cheshire, which clinched the Southern Connecticut Conference regular-season title in the first year under McIntosh despite the loss of four starters at different points during the season.

“The girls really stepped up and were put in positions they were not used to,” McIntosh said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played. It just didn’t go our way. We couldn’t execute some of the things we talked about.”





