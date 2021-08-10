New Bridgeport Central football coach Tom Broschardt aims to ‘mold something from nothing’

BRIDGEPORT — Tom Broschardt was getting in a workout at Kennedy Stadium on the morning he was named football coach at Bridgeport Central four weeks ago.

As Broschardt ran on the track or up and down the stairs in the bleachers, he picked up trash left by others throughout the facility. Within a week, his new players noticed.

Soon, they were joining him.

“Cleaning up the garbage on the field gives us responsibility and pride,” senior David Echeverri said. “To clean it and make sure there is no garbage, it’s important to us.”

Having pride is what Broschardt is trying to instill in his program that is winless in its past 21 games.

But the new coach is already seeing examples of pride and commitment.

Just last week, Broschardt pulled into the parking lot at Kennedy Stadium around 8:30 a.m. and was greeted with a handful of players stretching on the field about 90 minutes before team workouts began.

Whether they’re early for practice or cleaning their home stadium, Bridgeport Central players following the lead of their new coach.

“That’s a big thing for me, having pride in what you do, whether it’s work, school, playing football, anything,” Broschardt said, while walking around the track. “It’s easy to get lost.”

Broschardt’s first head coaching job was for the Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech program in 2019. The school closed after that school year, and he spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Staples under Adam Behrends.

The canceled season saw teams play 7-on-7 and some private league football. Broschardt wanted to be a head coach again and he wanted to build a program into his own.

Since longtime coach Dave Cadelina retired in 2012 — with 93 wins in 16 seasons including two state playoff berths and two FCIAC championship game appearances — the Hilltoppers have had three coaches and have won eight games in seven seasons.

“I plan for this to be my last job,” Broschardt said. “The last time, Trinity (Catholic) is what I wanted to be my last job to be.

“(I want) to have a career like Dave Cadelina had.”

Despite only being the coach for a short time, Broschardt has made an impression with his players.

“He came here as a choice,” Echeverri said. “He tells us, ‘I’ve already done my thing, it’s time for you to wake up and grab your chance.’ ”

Derrick Lewis resigned in early 2020 and the Hilltoppers have been without a coach since, paired with the cancellation of last season,

Broschardt looks at his new job as starting from scratch.

“These guys haven’t had a coach in almost two years, and I wanted to step up,” he said. “It was intriguing to have the opportunity to be able to build something and mold something from nothing.”

The Bridgeport area isn’t new to the Long Island native. He played football and graduated from Sacred Heart in 2013 before coaching at a handful of colleges, including Western Connecticut.

“This area has been very special to me,” he said, “I lived down the block, I played down the block. It’s almost like a second home to me.”

He understands the challenge of taking over a program that is winless in its last 21 games and hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2012.

“I know it will be tough, there are a lot of underlying factors,” he said. “We don’t have the financial resources a lot of other teams in the FCIAC have, but we’re battling.

“I just want to give these kids the opportunity to have what everybody else in this league has had the opportunity to have.”

Broschardt said he — like every other coaches — wants to win every single game, but said there is more to be done before that.

“I want to make sure that every single one of my kids graduate, I want to make sure they hit their personal goals, that they are showing up for school, that they are getting a meal when they need a meal,” he said. “I’m really just trying to build the next generation of men.

“The football will come eventually, this isn’t going to happen overnight, and I understand that. This is a building process, it really is, all of sudden we’re not just going to go 10-0, that’s not how football works, that’s not how anything works.”

This isn’t just talk from Broschardt. He literally walks the walk.

When he has his team run the bleachers, he is with them. When he has them run sprints, he is running right beside them.

“It feels a lot better when coach is doing it with us,” Hilltopper senior Mike Alvarez said, “It shows us that we need to be willing to put the work in.

“He pushes us to be better and not just do the drills to do the drills and go home.”