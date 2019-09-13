NEPSAC Football 2019: ST. THOMAS MORE preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JASON MANSON (1st year)

CONFERENCE — Independent

PLAYOFF CLASS — NEPSAC

HOME — St. Thomas More School, Oakdale

2018 RECORD — 6-3

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 at Choate, 2:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | team’s website; TWITTER

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Tyler Rudolph, DB (Penn); Tyrik Henderson, DB (Northern Illinois); Maurice Gains, DB (Arizona); Charles Thomas, LB (Michigan); Anthony Red, OT (Syracuse); Miles Foerster, QB (UConn)

[Outlook]

St. Thomas More went 6-3 for the second consecutive season under coach Jeff Moore in 2018. It was the first time in the last decade that the team had back-to-back winning seasons.

With a roster consisting of some of the top recruits in Connecticut, St. Thomas More shifted from an underwhelming team to a potential up and coming NEPSAC powerhouse.

In 2019 the Chancellors will fight for their third-straight winning season, this time under a new coach. With Moore taking the head coaching job at Loomis Chaffee, Jason Manson stepped in from Capital Prep/Achievement First in hopes of continuing to build the St. Thomas More program.

After losing six Division I level players to graduation, the future is uncertain. However, it seems the tools are still there.

Among those players graduating was starting quarterback Miles Foerster. To fill the gap, postgraduate Matt Jenner from El Dorado Hills, Calif. and junior Owen George (New London) will compete for the role.

At Oak Ridge High School, Jenner passed for 2,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had five rushing touchdowns.

St. Thomas More should have a solid receiving corps as well.

“The wide receiver position is looking to be a solid group. Returning players Josh Macleod, Chris Canal and Wilfied Pene look to be anchors and provide experience to the incoming quarterbacks,” Manson said. “Alante Brown, Nasiem Harrison and Larry St. Pierre look to provide a spark with explosiveness and their playmaking abilities.”

Brian Santana-Fis is returning as the teams running back after a junior season in which he rushed for 687 yards with seven touchdowns in eight games.

On defense, the team is returning defensive end Kenny Mestidor and added 6-foot-3, 305-pound Lamar Goods to the line. Goods is committed to the University of Florida and Mestidor has received offers from Michigan and UCLA among others.

“Defense will be a strength of this years team as we return five of 11 starters from last year,” said Manson. “The defensive line is experienced and stout.”

St. Thomas More will look to make a statement early as the team opens up against Choate Rosemary Hall, which has not lost a game in five years.

[2019 Schedule]

Sept. 14 — at Choate, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — vs CALVERT HALL, 12 p.m.

Oct. 5 — vs NATIONAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — vs AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Master Dei, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at St. Frances Academy, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Capital Prep Harbor, 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 — vs CHESHIRE ACADEMY, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 — vs ROYAL IMPERIAL COLLIEGATE, 1 p.m.

Home games in CAPS