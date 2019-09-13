NEPSAC Football 2019: LOOMIS CHAFFE preview

[Vitals]

COACH — Jeff Moore (1st year)

CONFERENCE — NEPSAC

PLAYOFF CLASS — CNE

HOME — Pratt Field, Windsor

2018 RECORD — 1-8

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 vs. Brunswick, 7:00 p.m.

loomischaffe.org — @lc_football_

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Tylon Crump RB (Amherst College), Jack Tischman QB (Georgetown), Tyler Delgado OLB/TE (Monmouth), Denzel Williams WR/CB (Wesleyan)

[Outlook]

After a rough 1-8 campaign in 2018, Loomis Chaffee underwent a coaching change that could reshape the football program.

Jeff Moore spent the past two years at St. Thomas More, leading the team to consecutive 6-3 seasons. Before Moore’s arrival, the St. Thomas More football program had not had consecutive winning seasons in over a decade.

Loomis has only won three games over the last two years, and Moore thinks this year could be drastically different.

Moore’s rebuild of Loomis appears to be well on its way, with eight new transfers that will look to bolster the roster.

Repeat junior quarterback Jack Alexander headlines the group of transfers. He will look to be an immediate impact.

The California native is coming off a season in which he led Menlo Atherton High School to the CIF Division 3-AA State Championship.

It is unclear how the competition will compare for Alexander and how much of an impact he will truly have, but Loomis may have found a quarterback to build around for the next two years.

The Pelicans also have a hole to fill at the running back position as transfers Mike Saliba and Winston Ware will compete for carries.

Last season Ware attended Kingswood-Oxford and Sailba played at Xaverian Brothers out of Westwood, Mass.

Alexander and the two running back’s success will largely depend on the offensive line, which will only be returning one starter this season.

Moore will need to fill four vital spots on that line, which will likely be the team’s biggest preseason challenge.

Junior transfer Kevin Luke and post-graduate Luke Kelleher will join returners Seth Robertson and Chase Collyer in what should be a strong receiving core for Loomis. Luke played for Masuk a season ago and Kelleher graduated from Wethersfield.

Jeff Moore and his new roster will look to change the perception of Loomis football.

“Choate and Suffield are the top teams in the CNE,” Moore said, “If Loomis stays healthy, we will have the ability to be in the top tier of the CNE.”

Sept. 14 — BRUNSWICK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Phillips Academy*, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — TRINITY-PAWLING, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 — EXETER ACADEMY*, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — DEERFIELD*, 3 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Williston Northampton, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — WORCESTER,* 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 — at Choate*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Suffield Academy*, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game