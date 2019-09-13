NEPSAC Football 2019: HAMDEN HALL Preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JOE LINTA (9th year, 53-25)

CONFERENCE — Evergreen Tier A

PLAYOFF CLASS — NEPSAC

HOME — Beckerman Athletic Center

2018 RECORD — 4-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Rivers (Mass.), 6 p.m.

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Bill Porto, DE (Amherst); Tim Dawson, WR (New York Tech); Jared Morrissey, DE (Western New England)

[Outlook]

2018 was a disappointing year for Hamden Hall, posting a 4-4 record after consecutive Fairchester League and NEPSAC Class C championships in the previous two years.

The Hornets will be joining the Evergreen League this year, but that is not the only change.

It has been a productive summer for coach Joe Linta, as he acquired eight recruits in that time.

Most notable of the recruits is former Amity quarterback James Laubstein. Laubstein logged eight games for Amity as a junior last year and looks to continue to improve with his new team. He could turn out to be the main difference maker for Hamden Hall this season.

Zach Conlon could also be an impact transfer as the senior wide receiver and safety will suit up for his third team in as many years.

Originally a West Haven High School attendee, Conlon transferred to Trinity-Pawling for his junior year before transferring yet again to Hamden Hall for his senior season.

Defensive tackle Ned McBain (Cheshire), linebacker Amari Phillips (Branford), and offensive tackle Michi Holley (Platt) round out the remaining local transfers.

They will be joining a Hamden Hall core that is highlighted by senior running back Jordan Benoit.

Benoit could be considered one of the top running backs in the state and has been clocked at 4.58 in the 40 yard dash according to Linta.

Benoit rushed for 973 yards and seven touchdowns in six games as a junior and has 1,735 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in his three year career. He also rushed for over 100 yards in five of the six games he played in 2018.

Benoit and his new recently recruited teammates will look to help Hamden Hall get back into winning form if the team can solve its offensive line.

After the loss of Bill Porto to graduation and with only one starting offensive lineman returning, the Hornets will need to adjust quickly, and new leaders will need to step up.

Phillips, McBain, Holley and Owen MacDonough will likely be asked to fill some of the gaps on the O-line as the fresh batch of transfers will see how well they can work together.

The outlook for the upcoming season has certainly gotten brighter as the summer months have passed.

Sept. 13 — vs RIVERS, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — vs ST. PAUL’S,* 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Dexter Southfield, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — vs BERKSHIRE,* 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 — VS NEW HAMPTON,* 3 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Albany Academy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Portsmouth Abbey, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs CANTERBURY, 5 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Kingswood-Oxford, 1 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game