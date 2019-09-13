NEPSAC Football 2019: CHOATE Preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Spencer Witter, TE (Boston College); Jack Maley, QB (Washington & Lee); Rashaud Conway, RB (Trinity); Michael Monios, WR/CB (Maine); Hunter Burns, WR (Holy Cross)

[Outlook]

Choate Rosemary Hall’s 2018 season produced the same results as it always has under head coach LJ Spinnato: an undefeated season and a NEPSAC Class A Championship.

In five years of Spinnato running the show, Choate has dominated New England prep school football at a unprecedented level, compiling a 48-0 record.

The Wild Boars will look to continue its undefeated streak with many new faces as 20 college level players were lost to graduation.

“We’ll see who steps up this year as many of our returners are unproven,” Spinnato said. “Captains Cameron Polemeni-Hegarty and Beau Luther I’m confident will do an excellent job leading the squad.”

Shane Baldwin will look to be one of the returners to step up. The junior quarterback from Darien started three games last year. Baldwin was promoted to the starting quarterback for the final three games of the 2018 season, including the NEPSAC Class A Championship game, after Jack Maley suffered a season ending shoulder injury.

Two wide receivers will also be returning as both senior Shane Steinlauf and junior Ryan Doyle.

The receiving corps will be boosted by Mark Mahoney, a postgraduate from Cohasset High School in Massachusetts. Mahoney is committed to Brown University and will likely be one of Baldwin’s top target this year.

Running back Jake Tuttle could be the most impactful postgraduate for Choate this season, Spinnato said. With Choate graduating its top four rushers from 2018, the transfer from Collinsville, Oklahoma figures to be a boost for the inexperienced team.

Tuttle was an All-State player and a District MVP for Collinsville a season ago.

Spinnato said he expects Tuttle “to be a great leader and an excellent back for us. (He was also) Valedictorian of his previous high school. In Jake we trust.”

It might be unwise to expect anything less than domination from Choate at this point,but with so many new faces and a highly competitive CNE, this season could prove more challenging for the Wild Boar’s than the previous five.

That said, betting against Spinnato seems like a bad idea.

“The box play on both sides need to be our strength. Our skill is young and less experienced but have great attitudes and have been working their tails off,” Spinnato said. “I am super excited about the opportunity in front of our team this year. They are a great group of student athletes that will be a joy to coach and watch improve.”

Sept. 14 — vs ST. THOMAS MORE, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — vs LAWRENCEVILLE, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — vs PHILLIPS EXETER,* 3 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Cheshire Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Suffield Academy,* 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs LOOMIS CHAFFE,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Deerfield,* 1:15 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game