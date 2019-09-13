NEPSAC Football 2019: CHESHIRE ACADEMY preview

[Vitals]

COACH — DAVID DYKEMAN (8th year, 63-31)

CONFERENCE — Independent

PLAYOFF CLASS — NEPSAC A

HOME — Armando Simosa Field, Cheshire

2018 RECORD — 5-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 7 vs The Hun School of Princeton, NJ

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | cheshireacademyathletics.org; TWITTER

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Tyler DiIeno, DB/WR (Yale); Malachi Burby, DE (Rutgers); Cletus Mathuirn, DT (UMass); Jarad Martino, RB/QB (UMass); Tanner Davis, ILB (UMass).

[Outlook]

Injuries plagued Cheshire Academy during the 2018 season, one in which the team was projected to be a legitimate contender on the heels of a 10-1 finish the year before.

However, Cheshire’s misfortunes of last year may prove beneficial for 2019, at least in regards to experience.

As a sophomore, Jack Brandon was forced into the starting quarterback role after Josh Commune tore his ACL and missed the entire season. Brandon was solid in his first season in the spotlight and will look to build on that experience this year.

Having already received an offer from Ohio State, Brandon is a quarterback to keep an eye on in 2019.

Jack Roberge, a former all-stater at Masuk, will get a look as the team’s starting running back after his junior season where he recorded the third-most total yards on the team.

Also returning to the core group of skill players is Jordan Robinson. Robinson is returning for his third year with the Cats and could potentially have a breakout senior season as one of Brandon’s top targets.

Jackson Parker is one of the new faces to be added to the mix of receivers. The senior transferred from Kingston High School in upstate New York and could be a big piece for a Cheshire team that does not have much depth.

Three members of Cheshire Academy’s offensive line will be returning as well. That paired with the team’s talent at skill positions indicate that Cheshire Academy could be an offensive force.

Cheshire Academy’s offense may need to be prolific for the Cats to compete.

Having lost five starting defenders, the team will need new linebackers to emerge and step up if it wants to keep opponents off the board.

One defensive player that sticks out more than most is Wilfredo Aybar. The sophomore stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 230 pounds. As a defensive lineman, Aybar could be fun to watch over the next three years.

Cheshire Academy will look to reinstate itself as one of the top NEPSAC football programs if it can stay healthy and if its emerging skill players can reach their potential.

The Cats lost their season opener to the powerful Hun School (Princeton, NJ), 44-7.

Sept. 7 — vs HUN SCHOOL OF PRINCETON (L, 44-7)

Sept. 14 — at Worcester Academy, 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Capital Harbor Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Suffield, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 — vs CHOATE, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 — vs WYOMING SEMINARY, 12 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs DEERFEILD, 4 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Home games in CAPS