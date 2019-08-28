NEPSAC Football 2019: BRUNSWICK preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Cornelius Johnson, WR (Gatorade State Player of the Year, Michigan); Nick Villis, LB; David MacGillivray, DB; Whit Knight, WR; Charles Packard, DE; Michael Gottlieb, RB/LB; Ryan Mulshine, OL/DL; Eli Fowler, OL/DL; Justin Canelli, OL/DL.

[Outlook]

Mike Hannigan, a 2001 Brunswick School graduate, takes over a Bruins team that went 8-1 and played for a NEPSAC Class A Championship, but lost to host Choate Rosemary Hall, 25-8, in the Mike Silipo Bowl.

A football and hockey player while he attended Brunswick, Hannigan replaces Jarrett Shine, who spent 10 seasons at the helm, compiling a record of 53-32.

Shine who guided the Bruins to victories in NEPSAC championship bowl games in 2014 and 2015, accepted the position of athletic director at Greenhill School, a private co-ed school, in Addison, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

Previously an assistant on the Bruins’ coaching staff for 11 seasons, Hannigan will guide a team that has numerous returning players from last season’s successful squad, but also graduated some standout athletes.

Nick Winegardner, who passed for 1,115 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2018, returns for his senior year at quarterback — a role in which his effectiveness grew as last season progressed.

“Nick did a great job winning the starting job last year,” Hannigan said. “He’s worked hard to improve his arm strength, accuracy and mechanics. But we are really excited about what he can do with his athleticism both in the run game and extending plays.”

Winegardner showed his elusiveness in and out of the pocket last fall, biding time to find open receivers with his mobility throughout the season.

When the Bruins aren’t passing, they’ll no doubt, look to their running game, which should be anchored by senior Jalen Madison. In his first season with the Bruins in 2018, the Stratford native totaled a team-high 763 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, despite missing three games due to injury.

“Jalen is a powerful, downhill runner with speed to break one every now and again,” Hannigan said. “He is catching the ball really well right now and looks to figure into the passing game as well as the running game.”

Cornelius Johnson, the 2018 Connecticut Gatorade State Player of the Year who starred at wide receiver the past several seasons, had 45 of the Bruins’ 81 receptions in 2018.

But with Johnson now lining up at wide receiver at Michigan, Winegardner must build rapport with other receivers this season. Bernard Zoungrana and Kevonne Wilder are among the receivers who will be relied upon to step up at wide receiver position.

Linebacker Alex Clarke, defensive end/linebacker Aengus Rosato and cornerback Alex Burdick return to a Bruins’ defense that limited opponents to an average of 15 points per game last season. Juniors Steve Kondas (offensive line) and Lyndon Gay (linebacker), should spark the squad from their respective positions in their inaugural season with the Bruins.

Brunswick jumped out to a 6-0 start to its 2018 season, before being edged by Avon Old Farms School.

“Everyone is solid in the Erickson League,” Hannigan said. “Taft and Avon Old Farms are loaded with talent and Salisbury always has an offensive line that looks like a college team lining up.

“We do not have an easy game on our schedule. Our two out-of-league games are against Choate, which has won five New England championship bowls in a row and Cheshire Academy, which is always loaded with D-I talent.”

Sept. 14 — at Loomis Chaffee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Hotchkiss,* 3 p.m.

Sept. 27 — CHESHIRE ACADEMY, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 — CHOATE, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Taft,* 3 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Salisbury,* 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 — AVON OLD FARMS,* 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 — TRINITY-PAWLING,* 3 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Williston-Northampton,* 1 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game