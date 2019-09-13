NEPSAC Football 2019: AVON OLD FARMS preview

[Vitals]

COACH — PIERCE BRENNAN (2nd year, 7-2)

CONFERENCE — Erickson League

PLAYOFF CLASS — NEPSAC A

HOME — George M Trautman Athletic Field, Avon

2018 RECORD — 7-2, Erickson League co-champions; Lost to Buckingham Browne & Nichols in NEPSAC A Bowl, 21-0

2019 OPENER — Sept. 21 vs. Trinity-Pawling, 3 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | avonoldfarms.com; @AOF_Football

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Taisun Phommachahn, QB (Clemson); Erik Larson, OL/DL (Boston College); Jamel Smith, DB (Utica); Jacob Feinstein, FS (Elon); Kolin Demens, OLB/TE (Maine); Harrison Leonard, K (Notre Dame).

[Outlook]

Avon Old Farms has become a juggernaut. A 6-1 league record was good enough for League Champion accolades along with Taft and Brunswick in 2018. It was the second consecuitve year that Avon Old Farms earned Erickson League Champion honors.

The Winged Beavers lost some key players from a season ago, but the 2019 team still is eerily similar.

Taisun Phommachahn is the most notable of the players that graduated. The three-year starting quarterback from Bridgeport took the NEPSAC by storm since transferring in from Harding. He’s now playing for defending NCAA FBS national champion Clemson.

Just when the Erickson League thought the reign of Phommachahn was over, Avon Old farms had different ideas.

His younger brother Tyler, who transferred in last season from Bunnell, will look to fill his shoes as a junior this upcoming season.

Phommachahn has received offers from UConn and UMass. He passed for 337 yards in 33 attempts for four touchdowns and rushed 270 yards with three touchdowns as his brother’s backup, including coming in to help the Beavers defeat then-unbeaten Brunswick.

Phommachahn will be joined by junior quarterback Xavier Copening, who has received offers from Boston College, UConn, and Syracuse. Copening also had 131 receiving yards and 172 rushing yards as a sophomore. The two juniors will compete from playing time throughout the season.

“Replacing one of the best quarterbacks in the nation is never easy,” coach Pierce Brennan said. “Luckily we continue to be talented at that position.”

Avon Old Farms will be returning every member of its receiving corps from a season ago. Junior Josh Tracey (Bridgeport) and senior Graham Walker are both coming off of monster seasons.

Tracey, who has received an offer from UConn, accumulated 451 receiving yards and six touchdowns while Walker recorded 383 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

Not only is the team not losing any of receiving talent, but two new faces will look to bolster the offense even more.

Post graduate Wyatt Wilson (New Canaan) is an Air Force commit and sophomore Kenny Soares (St. Luke’s) has received offers from UConn and Rutgers.

The Winged Beavers lost both of their primary running backs from last year. Though it is unclear who will be called upon for the majority of rushes in 2019, it may not be too difficult for Brennan to fill the spot considering the depth and athletic talent on his roster.

The Avon Old Farms offense looks primed to do major potential damage in 2019.

“We are excited about having a great deal of continuity returning from last years League Championship team,” Brennan said. “All of the young players that played major roles will emerge as veteran leaders with a season’s worth of game experience.”

Sept. 21— vs. TRINITY-PAWLING, 3 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Kent, 3 p.m.

Oct. 5 — vs. WILLISTON NORTHAMPTON, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Hotchkiss, 3 p.m.

Oct. 19 — vs. TAFT*, 3 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Brunswick*, 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs. PHILLIPS EXETER ACADEMY*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Salisbury*, 7 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game