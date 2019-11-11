NEPSAC Class A Field Hockey Tournament brackets set; Sacred Heart Greenwich seeded first, Greenwich Academy No. 2

The eight-team NEPSAC Class A Field Hockey Tournament begins Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled to be held Saturday and the finals are slated to take place at The Rivers School on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Greenwich is the tournament’s No. 1 seed and will host eighth-seeded Taft School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Game time is TBA. Greenwich Academy is seeded second and will host seventh-seeded Hotchkiss School in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. quarterfinals. Fourth-seeded Westminster School hosts fifth-seeded Deerfield Academy in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, while No. 3 Tabor Academy plays visiting Phillips Academy Andover (No. 6) in a quarterfinal-round matchup on Wednesday.

Phillips Academy Andover is the defending champion. Andover edged Hotchkiss for the title in 2018, 2-1. Sacred Heart lost to Hotchkiss in overtime in last season’s tournament semifinals, 2-1. Greenwich Academy was defeated by Andover in the 2018 tournament semifinals, 2-1.